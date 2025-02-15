Car Deal of the Day: Efficient Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid for only £226 per month

SUV-style looks with supermini frugality

1.2-litre hybrid engine, 53mpg economy

£3,021 down and £226 per month

No longer is the Vauxhall Frontera a big, chunky, body-on-frame SUV. These days it’s a compact, frugal, and even relatively stylish small SUV bearing close relation to the Citroen C3 and the new Fiat Grande Panda.

It’s all the better for it, too. While our own hang-ups may have us recalling the shortcomings of the original Frontera - refinement, a so-so interior, and a forgettable driving experience – the new car at least has frugality on its side. Like its Citroen and Fiat cousins, it’s a refreshingly simple vehicle, too.

And an affordable one, with this £226 per month deal through VIPgateway Leasing. The car in question is a Frontera 1.2 Hybrid in Design trim, and after a £3,021.61 initial payment you’ll then pay out £226.88 per month for the 48-month term. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but as we often point out, a little negotiation should allow you to extend this for a modest extra fee, if you need to.

Design trim is where the Frontera range kicks off (there’s just GS above it, with slightly sportier styling) and standard kit includes a 10-inch digital cluster and 10-inch infotainment display with navigation, CarPlay, and Android Auto, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, air conditioning, and 16-inch steel wheels with trims. The trims look okay, but we’d be tempted to order a car with the optional Design pack, which not only gives you a contrasting white roof, but also a set of fab-looking white steel wheels, a little like the ones you get on a Land Rover Defender. It really suits the look of the Frontera.

Power in this hybrid comes from a 99bhp, 1.2-litre turbocharged unit with hybrid assistance, for 53.3mpg combined economy and a 0-62mph time of eleven seconds flat, while an automatic gearbox is standard. The Frontera’s one of those cars that rides better than it handles, but that should be okay for most drivers – and it isn’t like it wallows through turns like the old 1990s 4x4 either.

