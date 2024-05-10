Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month

Vauxhall’s Grandland SUV is a solid family car and at this bargain price it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 May

by: Alastair Crooks
10 May 2024
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
  • Efficient turbo engine
  • Plenty of toys
  • £172 a month

There might be a new Grandland on the horizon, but the outgoing model is still a superb choice for the family-conscious buyer and there are some fine leasing deals to be had. This personal contract hire agreement we found on leasing.com requires just £172 a month - making this a perfect example of the phrase ‘a lot of car for money’. 

It’s a two-year deal, there’s an initial payment of £1,855 with an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles - be careful though because if you double that mileage then you’ll have to pay an extra £52 a month. 

The car we have here is the range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trim level so there’s 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera with park assist and six-way heated Alcantara sports-style front seats. There’s also a 10-inch central touchscreen and a 12-inch digital display for the driver, a start-stop function, an electric bootlid with a foot sensor and keyless go. 

The Grandland is also a fine family SUV with plenty of space throughout the cabin. Up front there are large 2.6-litre door bins, lots of headroom and kneeroom for rear passengers and the boot has a sizeable 514-litre capacity. 

A 1.2-litre turbocharged engine might sound a little small for a car the size of the Grandland, but there’s 130bhp and 230Nm of torque available so in-gear acceleration is strong. The Grandland used to have rather firm suspension, but in 2023 this was tweaked for a softer set-up - resulting in a ride that can smother large bumps and ruts in the road. Light steering and good visibility make the Grandland a solid urban runabout, too.  

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

