The Volkswagen Grand California is getting on a bit now, but to hide the wrinkles, it’s been given a range of tweaks for the 2027 model year.

Inside, there are new Atami Bamboo-trimmed surfaces, going with wood-effect flooring “to create a warm and high-quality cabin”, VW says. There are some new storage areas, too, and a “flexible fold-out table”.

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One of the major plus points the Grand Cali has over the standard, Multivan-based California is a wetroom with a shower and toilet, making it well suited for camping in more remote places with fewer facilities. It’ll help the larger California’s cause further in this regard now it’s available with an Off-Grid Package.

Included in this is a pair of 40Ah lithium polymer batteries to give a 40 per cent increase in battery capacity, and solar panels to keep them topped up when you’re far from an electrical hook-up.

Also new is a Dune special-edition model that comes with some choice extras for a modest bump in price. The additions include 17-inch alloy wheels, Dune decals, ambient lighting, special bumpers with a grained finish, LED headlights and climate control.

The range starts from £84,208 for the standard version in the 600 (around six metres) length with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The longer 680, which drops the 600’s over-cab bedding and thus only sleeps two, starts from £86,986.

Only the 680 can be combined with ‘4Motion’ all-wheel drive at a total cost of £95,050. Meanwhile, for the new Dune trim, the starting price is £85,408 for the 600 and £88,186 for the 680. There’s also a new four-year finance package available with prices starting at £499 a month, with a £22,930.54 deposit plus a deposit contribution of £5,000.

All prices are around £1,000 lower than they were previously. The updated range is on sale now.

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