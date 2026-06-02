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Westfield Sportscars is back! Dutch to help kit-car maker cripple Caterham

British sports-car brand has been acquired by a Dutch track-day operator, with ‘several new models’ on the way

By:Richard Ingram
2 Jun 2026
Westfield

Westfield Sportscars, best known for its Caterham and Lotus Seven-inspired kit cars, has been rescued from administration by Dutch track-day operator Driving-Fun.com. It claims that with “over 100 track events per year and its own dedicated test circuit, Driving Fun sees significant opportunities for the brand within both recreational and competitive motorsport.”

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Through legal battles with Caterham in the eighties to mergers and acquisitions in the 2000s, the Westfield brand initially went into administration and ceased trading in June 2022. Three months later it was bought by Westfield Chesil Ltd before, again, going into administration in April of this year. 

Perhaps most controversially, its new owners say they will uproot the business from Bicester in the UK and move assembly to Meppen, Germany. The site will also act as a central part-supply hub for existing Westfield vehicles throughout Europe.

But while it’ll continue to build existing models such as the SE, XI Le Mans and Westfield Cup, work is apparently underway on “several new models designed for use on both the road and the track.” No further information has been issued at this stage, though media invitations to visit the new facilities and speak with the team are said to be forthcoming.

The Westfield website is currently plastered with insolvency notices, though admittedly this was before the acquisition news had been confirmed. In a release issued this week, the brand’s new owners said westfield-sportscars.co.uk will “soon be replaced by a completely new website, which will further define the transition of this unique automotive manufacturer.”

More information, including details of those new models and the German production facility, will be announced in due course.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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