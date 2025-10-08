Near-700bhp Aston Martin DB12 S revealed as brand’s fastest four-seater
Faster, more aggressive and more dynamic, the S recipe has now been applied to the elegant DB12
Aston Martin’s next step in its expansion of new derivatives is here, with the elegant DB12 next up to receive the S treatment.
Packing a few extra horsepower, plus some subtle yet important styling and chassis upgrades, the new Aston Martin DB12 S will offer buyers a sharper GT without needing to upgrade to the V12-powered Vanquish. It’ll be available in both coupe and open-top Volante forms, and cost from around £220,000.
The key change in the S is its power output, which has risen from the standard Aston Martin DB12’s 671bhp to 692bhp, and is generated at a fairly high 6,000rpm. This increase is down to software tweaks, but the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine’s hardware is largely the same as before. Meanwhile, the 800Nm peak torque is available between 3,000-6,000rpm.
Aston Martin’s engineers have changed the engine’s calibration, with new throttle mapping and revised gearbox software to sharpen the engine’s responses. The company says the gearshifts are now up to 50 per cent faster than the standard DB12’s, and contribute to a 0.1-second drop in the 0-62mph time, to just 3.5 seconds. The slightly heavier Volante will take 3.6 seconds to reach the same benchmark, and both top out at 202mph.
Want an Aston with a bit more space? You can buy a used Aston Martin DBX via our Buy a Car service for just over £120,000.
Aston will also offer an optional titanium exhaust system hiding behind the new stacked exhaust pipes at the back. This increases the engine noise from the rear by a few decibels, while also reducing the overall weight of the exhaust system by 11.7kg. Another big weight saving is due to the standard-fit carbon-ceramic brakes, which reduce unsprung weight by 27kg.
The electric power steering has also been adjusted, as has the electronically controlled rear differential, and there’s revised software for the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers. This combines with stiffer anti-roll bars and all-new suspension geometry, all of which are designed to make the DB12 S feel more engaging and stable in high-speed cornering.
At the same time, the DB12 S has also picked up some new styling elements to go with the chassis upgrades. The front end features a new double-plane lower splitter and louvres in the bonnet. But it’s the rear end that has the biggest change, with a new rear diffuser and a stacked-exhaust layout alongside a prominent lip spoiler.
There’s a bespoke 21-inch wheel design to go with the styling tweaks, along with hand-made ‘S’ badges finished in red enamel. Inside, there’s a few trim and material elements unique to the S, including a blood-red engine mode switch, but the cabin is otherwise familiar DB12 fodder.
Finally, this new DB12 S will follow other new Aston Martin models as the first cars available with the Apple CarPlay Ultra system. This doesn’t just take over the central touchscreen, but the driver’s display, too.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today.
Find a car with the experts