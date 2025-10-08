Aston Martin’s next step in its expansion of new derivatives is here, with the elegant DB12 next up to receive the S treatment.

Packing a few extra horsepower, plus some subtle yet important styling and chassis upgrades, the new Aston Martin DB12 S will offer buyers a sharper GT without needing to upgrade to the V12-powered Vanquish. It’ll be available in both coupe and open-top Volante forms, and cost from around £220,000.

The key change in the S is its power output, which has risen from the standard Aston Martin DB12’s 671bhp to 692bhp, and is generated at a fairly high 6,000rpm. This increase is down to software tweaks, but the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine’s hardware is largely the same as before. Meanwhile, the 800Nm peak torque is available between 3,000-6,000rpm.

Aston Martin’s engineers have changed the engine’s calibration, with new throttle mapping and revised gearbox software to sharpen the engine’s responses. The company says the gearshifts are now up to 50 per cent faster than the standard DB12’s, and contribute to a 0.1-second drop in the 0-62mph time, to just 3.5 seconds. The slightly heavier Volante will take 3.6 seconds to reach the same benchmark, and both top out at 202mph.