Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hotter Aston Martin DB12 spied testing with new bodywork and aero

Aston Martin’s plan to diversify the existing DB12 range with hotter variants is already on track

By:Jordan Katsianis
9 Apr 2025
Aston Martin DB12 AMR - front 3/47

A new higher-performance DB12 has been spied undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, reflecting Aston Martin’s plans to diversify the current model range with more variants. 

It’s immediately clear that this prototype is more than just a standard DB12, because it seems to be packing a range of visual and mechanical upgrades that should lift the already potent DB12 to an even higher level of performance. 

Key changes can be seen around the car’s front bumper, which has a new splitter and grille insert. The wheels are the wider 21-inch options as already found on the latest Vanquish, and we can see a more defined sill extension along the side of the body.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s the rear that looks to have the biggest change, thanks to a new bumper and vertically arranged exhaust pipes. The standard DB12, despite its significant upgrades over the DB11, still shared a rear bumper and aero arrangement, something this high performance model looks to finally change. 

These changes are joined by a small gurney flap on the rear bootlid to boost downforce – although we can’t yet tell whether this will be a production item or replaced by something more stylised on the production car. 

In terms of performance and chassis upgrades, we expect more power from the DB12’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine – potentially growing from the existing 671bhp to the 697bhp produced by the DBX707 SUV. 

Aston Martin DB12 AMR - rear 3/4

This will probably be accompanied by a range of software tweaks to the transmission and electronically controlled differential, as well as tuning changes to the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and coil springs. 

Aston Martin did offer an AMR-badged variant of the previous DB11, but that car’s changes were largely made up of some subtle colour, trim and software tweaks, suggesting that this new edition of the DB12 might take on a different name. Look back through Aston’s recent history and the ‘S’ signature is found on various models like the Vantage, which means we could be looking at a new DB12 S here – we’ll have to wait and see what Aston has in store. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale
Best GT cars - header image

Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale

If you want to cross continents in style and comfort, these are the best grand tourers to buy
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2025
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger edition has had the Midas touch
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front 3/4

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger edition has had the Midas touch

The latest special edition from Q by Aston Martin is an homage to the brand’s long-standing connection to the Bond franchise
News
14 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
New Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review: a stunning drop-top GT
Aston Martin DB12 Volante - front tracking

New Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review: a stunning drop-top GT

This version of the DB12 has lost its roof but none of its appeal
Road tests
15 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/4

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way
News
8 Apr 2025
‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’
Opinion - BYD

‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’

Our Chief columnist Mike Rutherford celebrates 30 uninterrupted years of Auto Express columns with a look back, and forward
Opinion
6 Apr 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-sized SUV gets a new look and more tech, and it’s on sale now
News
8 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content