Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger edition has had the Midas touch

Aston Martin has revealed a new special edition of its DB12 that celebrates the brand’s long-standing association with the James Bond film franchise. The DB12 Goldfinger Edition is limited to a run of 60 units, and features a selection of unique design elements that reference the iconic DB5 featured in Goldfinger, which was shown for the first time 60 years ago this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Designed and executed through the bespoke Q by Aston Martin program, it’s finished in the iconic Silver Birch paintwork, which is complemented by silver 21-inch wheels that have a unique two-tone diamond-cut finish and gold calipers behind. Aston has also fitted the front and rear of the car with unique badging that contrasts white enamel with a black background around the Aston Martin script.

There are more extensive bespoke elements inside the cabin, though, where the black leather is now subtly fluted in the style of the original DB5, offset with perforations in a Prince of Wales pattern.

In keeping with the movie connection, some of the interior controls, such as the drive mode selector and volume control are now plated in 18ct gold, while a gold thread has been incorporated into the weave of the carbon-fibre trim. Finally, Aston Martin has also embroidered a very subtle ‘eight of hearts’ graphic on the driver’s sun visor

The powertrain is unchanged from the regular DB12, with its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 putting out a mighty 671bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the combination is till good for a 3.6-second 0-62mph time, topped off by a 202mph top speed.

This isn’t the first time Aston Martin has referenced the Goldfinger film, because it launched the limited-run DB5 Goldfinger continuation car back in 2020. This DB12, however, might be a little more usable, not to mention road-legal.

Now take a look at the best luxury cars...