Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

This year marks 60 years since James Bond returned in Goldfinger, facing the eponymous villain in the third instalment of the film series. Now Aston Martin is looking to commemorate this iconic moment in cinema with a special edition of its new DB12, which has been teased ahead of its reveal next week.

A brief video posted on Aston Martin’s social media previewed the side profile of a DB12, finished in gold. The post also included a famous line from the Goldfinger film where MI6’s chief of research and development, Q, revealed the Aston Martin DB5’s ejector seat. “I never joke about my work, 007.” Somehow we don’t think the new Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger will be incorporating this iconic feature but it will not be your ordinary Aston Martin DB12.

Along with its gold paint, we expect the DB12 Goldfinger to pay tribute to the film with a few special touches - though, of course, Auric Goldfinger’s car in the movie was a Rolls-Royce Phantom III.

The powertrain isn’t likely to change with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 671bhp and 800Nm of torque for a 3.6-second 0-62mph time and a 202mph top speed.

This isn’t the first time Aston Martin has referenced the Goldfinger film as it launched the limited-run DB5 Goldfinger back in 2020.

