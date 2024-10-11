Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Oct 2024
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

This year marks 60 years since James Bond returned in Goldfinger, facing the eponymous villain in the third instalment of the film series. Now Aston Martin is looking to commemorate this iconic moment in cinema with a special edition of its new DB12, which has been teased ahead of its reveal next week. 

A brief video posted on Aston Martin’s social media previewed the side profile of a DB12, finished in gold. The post also included a famous line from the Goldfinger film where MI6’s chief of research and development, Q, revealed the Aston Martin DB5’s ejector seat. “I never joke about my work, 007.” Somehow we don’t think the new Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger will be incorporating this iconic feature but it will not be your ordinary Aston Martin DB12

Along with its gold paint, we expect the DB12 Goldfinger to pay tribute to the film with a few special touches - though, of course, Auric Goldfinger’s car in the movie was a Rolls-Royce Phantom III. 

The powertrain isn’t likely to change with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 671bhp and 800Nm of torque for a 3.6-second 0-62mph time and a 202mph top speed. 

This isn’t the first time Aston Martin has referenced the Goldfinger film as it launched the limited-run DB5 Goldfinger back in 2020.

Now read the stories behind some famous cars from the small screen and silver screen...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

