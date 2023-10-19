Car Deal of the Day: posh Audi A3 Saloon for well under £300 a month

High standard equipment

If you fancy a posh four-door with kerb appeal, then the Audi A3 Saloon has been a top choice for years. Depending on your perspective, Audi’s smallest two-box car combines the finest features of the brand’s largest saloons in a compact package, or it takes the best bits of the A3 hatchback and stretches them.

Whichever way you look at it, though, you can lease one for an absolute steal right now – just a few pence more than £288 a month, in fact.

This leasing deal from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, requires a £3,755.72 initial payment to get things moving. The agreement is for 36 months and 5,000 miles a year, but you can double this allowance to 10,000 a month for a very reasonable £22.49 extra a month.

The A3 Saloon being offered here is in entry-level Sport trim, but you won’t feel short-changed when you see the standard kit list, as it comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, heated front seats and front and rear parking sensors with park assist.

Audi even throws in a 12.3-inch HD display for the dials, along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As a saloon, room in the back is, of course, important, and the good news is that there is adequate space for passengers, while the 425-litre boot is really impressive for the class. Elsewhere, the interior is modern-looking, with plenty of quality materials used.

This deal gets you the 35 TFSI engine – Audi-speak for a 1.5-litre petrol unit. Fortunately, this isn’t the entry-level motor, so you can expect a punchy 148bhp and a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

A quiet ride and high levels of refinement are guaranteed, making this an extremely tempting deal for an excellent car.

