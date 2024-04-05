Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience

With jaw-dropping looks, a high-tech cabin and a massive discount, the Audi e-tron GT is our Car Deal of the Day for 5 April

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Apr 2024
Audi e-tron GT quattro – front full width
  • £14,000 deposit contribution from Audi
  • 523bhp and brilliant to drive
  • Looks like a concept car that escaped

Other than being one of the best looking cars money can buy right now, the Audi e-tron GT is brilliant to drive, filled with cutting-edge tech and features a flawlessly built interior. Oh, and it’s currently being offered with a whopping £14,000 discount!

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s if you order a new e-tron GT on a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreement from Audi, with the brand itself chipping in the £14,000 as a deposit contribution if you do. Audi is also offering the e-tron GT with a 4.9 per cent APR interest rate at the moment and a free 7kW home wallbox charger from Ohme.

Taken together, a four-year PCP plan for the e-tron GT with a £14,348 customer deposit, plus the £14k from Audi, will have you paying £759 a month thereafter. This particular plan also includes an annual allowance of 10,000 miles per year, so you can make the most of the car’s 305-mile range.

As this is a PCP plan, once you reach the end of the contract you can either return the car to Audi, pay the optional final payment of £33,272 or use any equity left in the deal towards a deposit on your next car.

When you do take on long journeys, the ride quality in the e-tron GT is sublime and 270kW rapid charging speeds mean you don’t have to wait too long to top-up the 93kWh battery. Miles can go by pretty quickly too with up to 523bhp available from the car’s dual motors, which also provide quattro all-wheel drive.

The Audi e-tron GT comes with a flagship-worthy kit list that includes adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, 18-way adjustable massaging seats, matrix LED laser headlamps, panoramic glass roof, a head-up display, 10.1-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display and semi-autonomous driving technology. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Audi e-tron GT Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

