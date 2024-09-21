Car Deal of the Day: this big-spec Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is all the family SUV you could need for £406 a month

37-mile electric range

Quality cabin feel

£406 a month

The current-generation Audi Q5 is about to bow out, with a new replacement imminent in 2025. That means there are some great deals on offer right now on a car that still feels uber-fresh. We found this deal on a well-equipped Audi Q5 50 plug-in hybrid for £406 through our parent site Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A two-year personal contract hire agreement from LeasePlan Audi via Carwow, this deal requires a £4,880 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £406. The mileage allowance per year is 5,000 miles.

What this Audi Q5 offers is swathes of kit and a clever plug-in hybrid system, which if you keep the battery topped up could save you a noticeable amount of petrol money. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 17.9kWh battery for a total of 295bhp and a chunky 450Nm of torque. That allows the Q5 TFSI e to sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.1 seconds. More importantly, the PHEV system can run on electric-only power for up to 37 miles.

In S line spec, the Audi Q5 is superbly equipped with sportier exterior styling, 19-inch alloys, tinted windows and front sport seats in Dinamica leather. The premium-feeling cabin also features Audi’s smart dual-screen layout with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ for the driver.

Boot space is a little smaller than on other Q5 models due to the plug-in hybrid’s battery placement, but most families will have no problem with the 450-litre capacity. Similarly, interior space in the Q5 is ample for tall adults, both in the front and back.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Audi Q5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...