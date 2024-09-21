Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: this big-spec Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is all the family SUV you could need for £406 a month

The Audi Q5 is a great family SUV with real premium appeal and is our Deal of the Day for 21 September

By:Alastair Crooks
21 Sep 2024
Audi Q5 - front tracking
  • 37-mile electric range
  • Quality cabin feel
  • £406 a month

The current-generation Audi Q5 is about to bow out, with a new replacement imminent in 2025. That means there are some great deals on offer right now on a car that still feels uber-fresh. We found this deal on a well-equipped Audi Q5 50 plug-in hybrid for £406 through our parent site Carwow. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A two-year personal contract hire agreement from LeasePlan Audi via Carwow, this deal requires a £4,880 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £406. The mileage allowance per year is 5,000 miles. 

What this Audi Q5 offers is swathes of kit and a clever plug-in hybrid system, which if you keep the battery topped up could save you a noticeable amount of petrol money. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 17.9kWh battery for a total of 295bhp and a chunky 450Nm of torque. That allows the Q5 TFSI e to sprint from 0-62mph in just 6.1 seconds. More importantly, the PHEV system can run on electric-only power for up to 37 miles. 

In S line spec, the Audi Q5 is superbly equipped with sportier exterior styling, 19-inch alloys, tinted windows and front sport seats in Dinamica leather. The premium-feeling cabin also features Audi’s smart dual-screen layout with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ for the driver. 

Boot space is a little smaller than on other Q5 models due to the plug-in hybrid’s battery placement, but most families will have no problem with the 450-litre capacity. Similarly, interior space in the Q5 is ample for tall adults, both in the front and back. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Audi Q5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month
BMW i7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 16 September is the two-time winner of our Luxury Car of the Year award
News
16 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 13 September is the four-time winner of our Mid-size SUV of the Year award
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024

Most Popular

MG ZS Hybrid+ review
New MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking

MG ZS Hybrid+ review

Big-selling MG ZS has been reinvented as a small hybrid SUV – there’s no EV this time around
In-depth reviews
19 Sep 2024
Is now the right time to sell your petrol car and buy an EV?
Renault Scenic - front

Is now the right time to sell your petrol car and buy an EV?

Time change fast in the EV market and there are plenty of reasons to take the plunge right now
Features
18 Sep 2024
Used Lexus GS (Mk4, 2012-2018): owners love this executive oddity
Lexus GS - front

Used Lexus GS (Mk4, 2012-2018): owners love this executive oddity

A full used buyer's guide on the Lexus GS covering the GS Mk4 that was on sale between 2012 and 2018
Used car tests
19 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content