The first all-electric car in Bentley’s illustrious 107-year history, the Torcal made quite the impact when it was revealed a few weeks ago - but to drum up even more excitement the big luxury EV has gained an exclusive First Edition trim.

The new Bentley Torcal First Edition gets the unique design touches inside and out, with special elements from Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner.

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While the standard Torcal is already a special thing with twin electric motors pumping out 810bhp and 1,194Nm of torque for a zero to 62mph in 3.4 seconds, the First Edition is based on the S. That means 876bhp, 1,350Nm of torque and a launch control system that cuts the SUV’s sprint by half a second. Like the S, the top speed for the First Edition is a heady 162mph.

As for those visual changes, the First Edition comes with the Torcal’s ‘Carbon Fibre Styling Specification’, which adds carbon winglets and turns the mirror caps, side sills and rear diffuser into carbon fibre, too. There’s also unique 22-inch First Edition wheels (with self-levelling Bentley centre caps, naturally), brake calipers finished in Graphene Grey, and special First Edition badging on the front wing.

Open up the powered doors (a standard feature of the new Torcal) and you’re met with further First Edition tweaks inside. The first of which is the ‘First Edition’ plate and ‘hand crafted’ reminder on the sill, just to let you know you’re stepping into something a little bit special.

Up front, the First Edition gets ‘Wellness’ front seats as standard. They’re optional on the ‘regular’ Torcal and come with an extended massage function for your legs, back and shoulders. The rear also gets the ‘Rear Comfort Seat’ specification with ventilation and extra padding for the headrests.

There’s scope for extra personalisation too with the ‘Colour Specification’ adding the choice of eight accent colours and the ability to introduce a third interior colour. First Edition customers can also add a full leather interior and contrast stitching. The ‘Naim for Bentley’ audio system also comes on the First Edition, it consists of a 28-speaker setup and very clever Dolby Atmos immersive technology.

Bentley adds that the First Edition goes beyond simply being a specification, but is instead a “carefully curated expression of Torcal at its most compelling”. The Torcal starts from just over £170,000, for this First Edition version however expect prices to sit well above the £200,000 mark.

Want a big Bentley but you’re not ready to go electric? Check out our selection of used Bentaygas on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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