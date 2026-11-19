Bentley has a new brand ambassador in the form of Japanese musician and fashion designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, whose first job in the role is the creation of a bespoke version of the all-electric Bentley Torcal.

Bentley describes this as “an exclusive commission that unites the cultural influence and minimalist design ethos of FRGMT (Fujiwara’s fashion label) with the bold, contemporary character of Bentley Motors' newest model, the Torcal,” and “a compelling fusion of creativity, craftsmanship and modern luxury.”

Limited to 20 units and brought to life by Bentley’s Mulliner bespoke division, the special Torcal is finished in Beluga black solid paint, with FRGMT branding featuring on the outside. Making the exterior feel even meaner are 22-inch Vortex wheels finished predominantly in black and with Anthracise Satin accents.

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Inside, there’s two-tone leather upholstery featuring Imperial Blue and more Beluga, enhanced by hand cross-stitching and piano black veneers. There are also special numbered treadplates on the door sills.

There’s no mention of pricing (if you have to ask, and all that), but it seems likely that it’ll be positioned some way above the Torcal’s £173,300 starting figure.

Mechanically, it looks to be based on a standard Torcal. That means there’s a 113kWh battery pack powering two electric motors, which are good for 810bhp and an especially monstrous 1,194Nm of torque. Such an output means that despite the Torcal being one of the heaviest cars on sale, it manages 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. The even more powerful S drops that to a mere 2.9 seconds.

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