Hot new Bentley Continental Supersports ready to ruffle Ferrari feathers

A new era of high-performance Bentley Continental GTs is about to begin, with the British brand teasing a new flagship model that has cars like the Ferrari 12Cilindri and Aston Martin Vanquish in its crosshairs.

A teaser image has been revealed by the brand, showing the rear of an existing Bentley Continental GT with a few very aggressive modifications. These include a large lip spoiler, a redesigned bumper and a far more aggressive diffuser.

The dark teaser image doesn’t reveal a colour, but the covered badge suggests this is a wrapped development car, so it’s likely that some of these elements may not be on the final production version. The performance focus of the changes is undeniable, however, leading only to more questions than answers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first is the powertrain – and in this case we expect Bentley to push the boundaries of its existing engine options. With the W12 dead, and the V8 now only available with a plug-in hybrid module attached, this new model is expected to offer a more old-school solution.

Expect to see fitment of a highly-strung iteration of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine without its hybrid components. A lower-spec 542bhp version of this engine had been found in this generation of Continental for years, but the more expensive twelve-cylinder above always capped its ultimate power figure.