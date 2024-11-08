Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month

The BMW 1 Series has been renewed with great handling and build quality – it’s our Deal of the Day for Friday 8 November

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Nov 2024
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front tracking
  • Good to drive
  • Efficient mild-hybrid
  • £294 a month

BMW gave its 1 Series hatchback such a significant update in 2024 that it received an all-new model code. There were changes inside and out in terms of design, and a new mild-hybrid engine also arrived – ensuring the 1 Series remains at the top of the premium hatchback market. 

This four-year deal we found from VIPGateway.co.uk BMW Leasing via our parent site Carwow makes the 1 Series look seriously tempting. The personal contract hire agreement requires a £3,830.89 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £294.32, and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

Launched only a few weeks ago, the facelifted BMW 1 Series comes with a heavily revised exterior design which is matched by a new interior look. Inside you’ll find a new 10.7-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver’s display featuring an updated version of BMW’s infotainment system, which looks more premium than before, but is just as easy to navigate. 

The 1 Series still drives as brilliantly as you’d expect, with a ride that sits just on the sensible side of smooth, although with engaging steering feel and solid road-holding. The new mild-hybrid engine in the 120 is a three-cylinder, but doesn’t sound gruff or feel too small for the 1 Series. In fact, 168bhp and 280Nm of torque give the 1 Series plenty of shove (0-62mph is completed in 7.8 seconds), but more importantly it’s great on fuel, with an average 52.3mpg figure easily achievable. 

What really sets the 1 Series apart from its competitors is the build quality, as it feels just as sturdy inside as any of BMW’s larger, more expensive models. It’s very well appointed too, even in this base ‘Sport’ specification. As standard you get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a gloss black exterior trim and a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page..

Check out the BMW 1 Series Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

