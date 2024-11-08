Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month

Good to drive

BMW gave its 1 Series hatchback such a significant update in 2024 that it received an all-new model code. There were changes inside and out in terms of design, and a new mild-hybrid engine also arrived – ensuring the 1 Series remains at the top of the premium hatchback market.

This four-year deal we found from VIPGateway.co.uk BMW Leasing via our parent site Carwow makes the 1 Series look seriously tempting. The personal contract hire agreement requires a £3,830.89 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £294.32, and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles.

Launched only a few weeks ago, the facelifted BMW 1 Series comes with a heavily revised exterior design which is matched by a new interior look. Inside you’ll find a new 10.7-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver’s display featuring an updated version of BMW’s infotainment system, which looks more premium than before, but is just as easy to navigate.

The 1 Series still drives as brilliantly as you’d expect, with a ride that sits just on the sensible side of smooth, although with engaging steering feel and solid road-holding. The new mild-hybrid engine in the 120 is a three-cylinder, but doesn’t sound gruff or feel too small for the 1 Series. In fact, 168bhp and 280Nm of torque give the 1 Series plenty of shove (0-62mph is completed in 7.8 seconds), but more importantly it’s great on fuel, with an average 52.3mpg figure easily achievable.

What really sets the 1 Series apart from its competitors is the build quality, as it feels just as sturdy inside as any of BMW’s larger, more expensive models. It’s very well appointed too, even in this base ‘Sport’ specification. As standard you get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a gloss black exterior trim and a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel.

