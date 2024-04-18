Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: sensational BMW M2 is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 18 April is the formidable BMW M2 performance car

by: Ellis Hyde
18 Apr 2024
BMW M2 - front tracking
  • Thrilling to drive with a wonderful engine 
  • Auto Express Performance Car of the Year
  • £450 a month with £5,400 initial payment

The BMW M2 is simply thrilling to drive and a sensational performance car that’s full of character and packing one hell of an engine. This brutish two-door coupe is many people’s dream car, but this deal we found could put it much more within reach.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering the sensational BMW M2 for £450 a month on a two-year lease with an allowance of 6,000 miles per year. Or if you want to enjoy the M2 as much as possible, raising the mileage limit to 10,000 a year only brings the price up to £487 per month.

There’s one possible catch however: the deal requires a substantial initial payment of £5,400. And because this is a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement, you won’t get that money back when the car is returned at the end of the two years. 

If you’re willing and able to put down that amount of money, the M2 is well worth it. Powered by BMW’s S58 engine, a brilliant 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six that produces 453bhp and 550Nm of torque, the car in this deal comes with to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Every ounce of power is sent to the rear wheels only, which contributes to a suitably old-school driving experience and a 0-62mph time of just 4.1 seconds. 

Things can get full-on with the most hardcore drive modes, but the M2 is a performance car you can use everyday. The smooth ride and compact dimensions make it easy to drive in town, while impressive refinement and stability at high speeds shine through whenever you’re on the motorway. The 390-litre boot is bigger than a Volkswagen Golf’s too!

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the BMW M2 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

