Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month
The BMW i5 is a high-tech electric saloon for a very reasonable price, as this Deal of the Day for 20 January goes to show
- Plush to drive
- Tech-laden interior
- £393.66 a month
BMW's i5 is a high water mark in the world of electric cars. Its sheer opulence, high tech levels and typically BMW driving manners means it will likely turn even the most enthusiastic of petrolheads onto electric motoring.
The i5 is a company-car driver's delight, but its high list prices could be a little difficult to swallow if you're a private buyer. Our Deal of the Day could change that, though.
Select Car Leasing BMW, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the £68,000 i5 eDrive 40 Sport Edition for £393.66 a month. There's an initial payment of £5,017.92 to sort out first, and the deal is limited to 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for £18.36 extra a month.
All of this means that this near-£70,000 BMW i5 will cost you little more than £14,000 across the two-year period – that's some cheap luxury electric motoring.
And the i5 really is a luxurious way to travel. While this deal may be for the rather more unusual entry-level Sport Edition and not the more popular M Sport, it's still packed with premium touches.
There's a massive curved display that contains the 'BMW Live Cockpit Plus' and touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, plus sports seats, wireless phone charging, a reversing assistant with a camera and parking sensors, and a whole suite of safety equipment. The free colour is smart 'Phytonic Blue', and as this trim dispenses with M Sport's racy bodykit, this i5 has a really classy look.
Battery-wise, eDrive 40 gives you 81.2kWh, which unlocks 356 miles of range – and even though we reckon that 300 miles is a more realistic figure, that's still a very flexible distance between top-ups – while a 200kW maximum DC charging rate means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up takes 30 minutes.
The battery is linked to a 335bhp electric motor, meaning 0-62mph takes a very rapid six seconds, while top speed is limited to 120mph. Performance isn't just the headline figure here, though, because BMW has ensured that this electric saloon handles as customers expect. It doesn't feel as dynamic to drive as the previous non-electric 5 Series, but that's understandable.
What's surprising is how comfortable the i5 is on the road, with refinement levels of a car from the class above.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
