Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month

Plush to drive

Tech-laden interior

£393.66 a month

BMW's i5 is a high water mark in the world of electric cars. Its sheer opulence, high tech levels and typically BMW driving manners means it will likely turn even the most enthusiastic of petrolheads onto electric motoring.

The i5 is a company-car driver's delight, but its high list prices could be a little difficult to swallow if you're a private buyer. Our Deal of the Day could change that, though.

Select Car Leasing BMW, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the £68,000 i5 eDrive 40 Sport Edition for £393.66 a month. There's an initial payment of £5,017.92 to sort out first, and the deal is limited to 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for £18.36 extra a month.

All of this means that this near-£70,000 BMW i5 will cost you little more than £14,000 across the two-year period – that's some cheap luxury electric motoring.

And the i5 really is a luxurious way to travel. While this deal may be for the rather more unusual entry-level Sport Edition and not the more popular M Sport, it's still packed with premium touches.