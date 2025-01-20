Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month

The BMW i5 is a high-tech electric saloon for a very reasonable price, as this Deal of the Day for 20 January goes to show

By:James Batchelor
20 Jan 2025
BMW i5 - main image
  • Plush to drive
  • Tech-laden interior
  • £393.66 a month

BMW's i5 is a high water mark in the world of electric cars. Its sheer opulence, high tech levels and typically BMW driving manners means it will likely turn even the most enthusiastic of petrolheads onto electric motoring. 

The i5 is a company-car driver's delight, but its high list prices could be a little difficult to swallow if you're a private buyer. Our Deal of the Day could change that, though.

Select Car Leasing BMW, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the £68,000 i5 eDrive 40 Sport Edition for £393.66 a month. There's an initial payment of £5,017.92 to sort out first, and the deal is limited to 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this up to 8,000 per annum for £18.36 extra a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this means that this near-£70,000 BMW i5 will cost you little more than £14,000 across the two-year period – that's some cheap luxury electric motoring. 

And the i5 really is a luxurious way to travel. While this deal may be for the rather more unusual entry-level Sport Edition and not the more popular M Sport, it's still packed with premium touches. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There's a massive curved display that contains the 'BMW Live Cockpit Plus' and touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, plus sports seats, wireless phone charging, a reversing assistant with a camera and parking sensors, and a whole suite of safety equipment. The free colour is smart 'Phytonic Blue', and as this trim dispenses with M Sport's racy bodykit, this i5 has a really classy look.

Battery-wise, eDrive 40 gives you 81.2kWh, which unlocks 356 miles of range – and even though we reckon that 300 miles is a more realistic figure, that's still a very flexible distance between top-ups – while a 200kW maximum DC charging rate means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up takes 30 minutes.   

The battery is linked to a 335bhp electric motor, meaning 0-62mph takes a very rapid six seconds, while top speed is limited to 120mph. Performance isn't just the headline figure here, though, because BMW has ensured that this electric saloon handles as customers expect. It doesn't feel as dynamic to drive as the previous non-electric 5 Series, but that's understandable. 

What's surprising is how comfortable the i5 is on the road, with refinement levels of a car from the class above.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW i5 leasing deals from leading providers on our BMW i5 deals hub page… 

See our BMW i5 deals

Check out the BMW i5 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car deal alert! Almost £9k off a VW ID.5 plus huge savings on brand's other electric cars
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking

Car deal alert! Almost £9k off a VW ID.5 plus huge savings on brand's other electric cars

In addition to the enormous deposit contributions, Volkswagen is also giving customers a free home wallbox plus 10k miles worth of free charging
News
20 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £287 per month gets a family-friendly Peugeot E-3008 EV
Peugeot E-3008 UK - front

Car Deal of the Day: £287 per month gets a family-friendly Peugeot E-3008 EV

This competitive monthly lease takes the sting out of Peugeot’s £50k electric crossover
News
19 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month
MINI Cooper E - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month

Turn on, tune in, and plug in with a new electric MINI for an affordable monthly sum
News
18 Jan 2025
Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering

Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster

Not only is the multi-award-winning Mazda MX-5 one of the best sports cars money can buy, it’s now available with 0% APR over a 48-month period
News
18 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car brands with the most recalls: BMW tops the UK recall chart in 2024
BMW 530e - front cornering

Car brands with the most recalls: BMW tops the UK recall chart in 2024

Did you receive a letter alerting you to a potentially dangerous car fault? Here are the car brands that sent the most out
News
17 Jan 2025
BMW M5 vs Porsche Panamera: which is the superior super-saloon?
BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front tracking

BMW M5 vs Porsche Panamera: which is the superior super-saloon?

By combining petrol and electric power, these two super- saloons are more potent than ever, but which is best?
Car group tests
17 Jan 2025
New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever
Kia Ceed - front tracking

New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

The Kia K4 will eventually become the new Ceed in the UK, and it’s taking a big step upmarket
Road tests
16 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content