Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price

Engaging to drive

Enormous boot, comfortable interior

£393.96 a month

If you want an example of how an electric car can be as good to drive as an internal-combustion one, then take a look at the BMW i5 Touring. It has similarly sharp and engaging handling characteristics compared with the petrol-powered 5 Series, yet with its electric power it provides hushed progress.

If that wasn't enough of a sales pitch, then how about this? BMW's range-topping electric estate is currently available for less than £400 a month, so grab it while you can.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Electrolease is offering an i5 Touring for just £393.96 a month.

While the initial £5,026.52 payment may look chunky, remember this is a car that has a list price of £70,000. Bear that in mind and you'll realise what a scintillating deal this is.

There has to be a 'but' and here it's the length of the term. The deal is for just 24 months, but mileage is capped at a reasonable 6,000 miles a year, although you can bump this up to 8,000 for just over £20 extra a month.

This deal is for the entry-level Sport Edition trim, but you still get a lot of kit for your money. There's a single large curved display for the dials and infotainment system, sat-nav, the glitzy 'BMW Interaction Bar' – a backlit panel that stretches across the dashboard – wireless phone charging and an electric tailgate.