Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 Touring is a big-booted electric estate for a small price
Good to drive and spacious to boot, the BMW i5 Touring has it all. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 March
- Engaging to drive
- Enormous boot, comfortable interior
- £393.96 a month
If you want an example of how an electric car can be as good to drive as an internal-combustion one, then take a look at the BMW i5 Touring. It has similarly sharp and engaging handling characteristics compared with the petrol-powered 5 Series, yet with its electric power it provides hushed progress.
If that wasn't enough of a sales pitch, then how about this? BMW's range-topping electric estate is currently available for less than £400 a month, so grab it while you can.
Available through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Electrolease is offering an i5 Touring for just £393.96 a month.
While the initial £5,026.52 payment may look chunky, remember this is a car that has a list price of £70,000. Bear that in mind and you'll realise what a scintillating deal this is.
There has to be a 'but' and here it's the length of the term. The deal is for just 24 months, but mileage is capped at a reasonable 6,000 miles a year, although you can bump this up to 8,000 for just over £20 extra a month.
This deal is for the entry-level Sport Edition trim, but you still get a lot of kit for your money. There's a single large curved display for the dials and infotainment system, sat-nav, the glitzy 'BMW Interaction Bar' – a backlit panel that stretches across the dashboard – wireless phone charging and an electric tailgate.
The Touring is one of a very small handful of premium electric estates on sale. It combines a plush interior with some serious load-lugging ability, and while it may have lost the neat opening rear glass hatch of previous 5 Series', there's still a very spacious 570-litre boot. In fact, it leads the way in terms of the amount of stuff you cart around in the load area.
Aside from its boot volume, the i5 is a lovely car to drive. It’s so sumptuous, beautifully refined and engaging behind the wheel that you might even forget that it’s an EV.
Speaking of which, BMW claims 351 miles between fill-ups from the 81.2kWh battery. A more realistic range in our real-world testing is around 275 miles, but thanks to the 205kW rapid charging capability, top-ups don't take long.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
