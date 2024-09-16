Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 16 September is the two-time winner of our Luxury Car of the Year award

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Sep 2024
BMW i7 - front cornering
  • Incredibly comfortable and refined
  • Tech-filled interior and 378-mile range
  • £526 per month with £6,613 initial payment

The BMW i7 is an acclaimed, pure-electric luxury car which has a starting price of more than £100,000. That makes it an ideal car to feature on The Apprentice, but a rather unexpected pick for our Car Deal of the Day. But right now you can get your hands on BMW’s most luxurious EV for £526 per month through our sister site Carwow.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal comes from VIP Gateway via Carwow. It requires a relatively large initial payment of £6,613, followed by monthly payments of £526, which is a lot less than we’d expect a £100k luxury EV to cost. What makes it even more impressive is lease deals for the i7’s chief rival, the Mercedes EQS, start from £1,456 on Carwow – almost three times as much! 

A mileage limit of 6,000 miles per year is included in this offer, but if you attend a lot of meetings and need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, the price only rises to £563 per month. If you’re covering lots of miles everyday, you can raise the allowance to 12,000 miles per year, and this currently brings the monthly payments up to £636.

The BMW i7 is a great car for covering long distances, because it offers unrivalled levels of refinement and superb ride comfort – two of the reasons why it has won our Luxury Car of the Year award twice now. Even better, the 101.7kWh battery provides a range of up to 378 miles.

We were blown away by the interior, too. As you’d expect, this features cutting-edge technology, the highest-quality materials and acres of space. Among the equipment onboard are two-chamber air suspension, soft-closing doors, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 14.9-inch digital driver’s display and ambient lighting, which incorporates the ‘BMW Interaction Bar’ that stretches across the dashboard and onto the doors. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the BMW i7 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 13 September is the four-time winner of our Mid-size SUV of the Year award
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: show-stopping Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat EV is a bargain at this price
Peugeot E-5008 front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: show-stopping Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat EV is a bargain at this price

Peugeot’s brand-new, electric seven-seat SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 11 September
News
11 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: funky Nissan Juke for an incredible £144 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 September is a bargain price on Nissan’s popular small SUV
News
10 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month
New facelifted Skoda Octavia Estate - front

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia Estate for only £173 a month

Skoda’s recently facelifted family wagon for less than £180 per month is a proper bargain, and our Deal of the Day for 12 September
News
12 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content