Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month

Incredibly comfortable and refined

Tech-filled interior and 378-mile range

£526 per month with £6,613 initial payment

The BMW i7 is an acclaimed, pure-electric luxury car which has a starting price of more than £100,000. That makes it an ideal car to feature on The Apprentice, but a rather unexpected pick for our Car Deal of the Day. But right now you can get your hands on BMW’s most luxurious EV for £526 per month through our sister site Carwow.

This two-year lease deal comes from VIP Gateway via Carwow. It requires a relatively large initial payment of £6,613, followed by monthly payments of £526, which is a lot less than we’d expect a £100k luxury EV to cost. What makes it even more impressive is lease deals for the i7’s chief rival, the Mercedes EQS, start from £1,456 on Carwow – almost three times as much!

A mileage limit of 6,000 miles per year is included in this offer, but if you attend a lot of meetings and need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, the price only rises to £563 per month. If you’re covering lots of miles everyday, you can raise the allowance to 12,000 miles per year, and this currently brings the monthly payments up to £636.

The BMW i7 is a great car for covering long distances, because it offers unrivalled levels of refinement and superb ride comfort – two of the reasons why it has won our Luxury Car of the Year award twice now. Even better, the 101.7kWh battery provides a range of up to 378 miles.

We were blown away by the interior, too. As you’d expect, this features cutting-edge technology, the highest-quality materials and acres of space. Among the equipment onboard are two-chamber air suspension, soft-closing doors, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 14.9-inch digital driver’s display and ambient lighting, which incorporates the ‘BMW Interaction Bar’ that stretches across the dashboard and onto the doors.

