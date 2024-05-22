Car Deal of the Day: award-winning BYD Dolphin EV for £282 a month

Lots of kit and spacious interior

265-mile range and comfortable ride

£282 a month with £2,822 initial payment

Our sister site CarBuyer named the BYD Dolphin as its 2024 Car of the Year for several reasons, but particularly for the value this smart-looking electric supermini offers. Especially right now, because our parent company Carwow is currently offering the oddly named EV for £282 a month on a three-year lease.

This deal requires an initial payment of £2,822, followed by monthly payments of £282. It includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone who mainly drives just around town, but the limit can be increased to 8,000 miles for only £18 extra a month.

Powered by a 60kWh battery, this version of the BYD Dolphin can cover up to up to 265 miles in one go, while its 88kW maximum charging speed means a 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than half an hour from most rapid chargers.

Driving the front wheels is a single electric motor producing 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, so 0-62mph is dispatched in seven seconds; plenty quick enough we think. But more importantly than the performance, the Dolphin rides nicely, with its soft suspension making it particularly comfortable in town and good on the motorway.

You can easily fit the weekly shop or a couple of suitcases in the Dolphin’s 345-litre boot, plus there’s a completely flat floor in the rear that creates loads of legroom, so even adults can stretch out back there.

Topping it all off, Comfort trim includes a lengthy standard kit list; LED headlights, a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sat-nav, heated front seats and a suite of driver assistance systems - including adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring - are all thrown in.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

