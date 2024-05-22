Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning BYD Dolphin EV for £282 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 22 May is for BYD’s comfortable and well-equipped, if somewhat oddly named electric supermini

by: Ellis Hyde
22 May 2024
BYD Dolphin - front action
  • Lots of kit and spacious interior
  • 265-mile range and comfortable ride
  • £282 a month with £2,822 initial payment

Our sister site CarBuyer named the BYD Dolphin as its 2024 Car of the Year for several reasons, but particularly for the value this smart-looking electric supermini offers. Especially right now, because our parent company Carwow is currently offering the oddly named EV for £282 a month on a three-year lease. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal requires an initial payment of £2,822, followed by monthly payments of £282. It includes a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone who mainly drives just around town, but the limit can be increased to 8,000 miles for only £18 extra a month.

Powered by a 60kWh battery, this version of the BYD Dolphin can cover up to up to 265 miles in one go, while its 88kW maximum charging speed means a 30 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than half an hour from most rapid chargers.

Driving the front wheels is a single electric motor producing 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, so 0-62mph is dispatched in seven seconds; plenty quick enough we think. But more importantly than the performance, the Dolphin rides nicely, with its soft suspension making it particularly comfortable in town and good on the motorway. 

You can easily fit the weekly shop or a couple of suitcases in the Dolphin’s 345-litre boot, plus there’s a completely flat floor in the rear that creates loads of legroom, so even adults can stretch out back there.  

Topping it all off, Comfort trim includes a lengthy standard kit list; LED headlights, a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sat-nav, heated front seats and a suite of driver assistance systems - including adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring - are all thrown in.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the BYD Dolphin Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: super sleek, all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £323 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: super sleek, all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £323 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 21 May is for Hyundai’s “electrified streamliner”, the Ioniq 6 EV
21 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: trendy Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV for £316 a month
Volkswagen ID.5 - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: trendy Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV for £316 a month

The Volkswagen ID.5 is relaxing to drive, stylish and, at this price, an ideal Deal of the Day pick for 20 May
20 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 18 May will appeal to those who want an all-electric family car that’s not a SUV
18 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month
SEAT Leon TSI EVO - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month

Excellent interior quality and efficiency make the SEAT Leon our Deal of the Day for 17 May
17 May 2024

Most Popular

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?
Skoda Scala and Citroen C4 - front tracking
Car group tests

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?

The revised Skoda Scala takes on Citroen’s C4 in the battle to be the best-value family hatchback
18 May 2024
Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app
Octopus Energy’s Electroverse
News

Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app

Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events promise to save electric car drivers an average of £6.50 per charge
17 May 2024
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
17 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content