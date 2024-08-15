Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 August gets you into BYD’s impressive compact EV for less than £250 per month

by: Ellis Hyde
15 Aug 2024
BYD Dolphin - front tracking
  • Quirky interior with lots of standard kit
  • 265-mile range from 60kWh battery
  • £247 per month with £2,229 initial payment

The BYD Dolphin has been offering simply fantastic value for money since it washed up on our shores, but right now you can get a well-equipped, long-range version of the impressive electric supermini for as little as £247 per month with a deal available exclusively through our parent site Carwow.

The three-year deal we found for the BYD Dolphin Comfort comes from Arval via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of only £2,229, followed by monthly payments of £247. The deal includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which is fine for city dwellers or those with a short commute, but bumping the allowance up to 8,000 miles per year costs just £13 extra per month.

The 60kWh battery in this particular model offers up to 265 miles of range from a charge, and we know that figure is very accurate because during our own testing the Dolphin has delivered a real-world range of over 240 miles. Meanwhile the maximum charging speed of 88kWh means a 30 to 80 per cent top-up can take less than half an hour from most rapid chargers.

The Dolphin might be a sensible-looking and comfortable electric car to drive, but its electric motor produces a healthy 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, so acceleration is punchy and 0-62mph takes seven seconds.

The interior is pretty quirky but also spacious, particularly for passengers in the rear, who can stretch out thanks to plenty of legroom and a completely flat floor. Plus the 345-litre boot is plenty big enough for a weekly food shop, and the underfloor storage keeps the charging cable out of sight.

Finally, Comfort trim comes with loads of kit, including a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, five-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, LED headlights, 360-degree camera system, keyless entry and a suite of driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the BYD Dolphin Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

