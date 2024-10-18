Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin family EV for just £141 per month is an unbelievable bargain!

265-mile range

Plenty of standard kit and tech

£141 per month

Only £141 per month is an incredibly appealing price for any new car, but on an award-winning electric car with a 265-mile range, lots of tech and a £30k price tag, it’s quite possibly the bargain of the year, let alone Deal of the Day! But that’s how much you can get the BYD Dolphin for right now through our parent site Carwow.

This astonishing price is for a two-year lease from Evans Halshaw Leasing via Carwow, with an initial payment of £1,936, followed by monthly payments of £141 – half as much as an offer we featured on the oddly named electric supermini back in May. An annual allowance of 5,000 miles per year is also included.

But if you don’t want to put down that much up front, even with an initial payment of just £446, you’ll only pay £206 a month for the Dolphin. Alternatively, you may want a longer lease, and thankfully three-year agreements for the same model are available from just £160 per month.

You would think for such a low price you’d be getting the most basic variant in the line-up, but in fact this is a mid-range ‘Comfort’ spec model. Its 60kWh battery offers up to 265 miles of range, while the 201bhp e-motor provides punchy acceleration and dispatches 0-62mph in seven seconds.

Standard kit is generous, too, as it includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, five-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, keyless entry, 360-degree camera system, LED headlights and driver-assistance tech such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

The interior is a little quirky but it’s also spacious, particularly for passengers in the rear, and the 345-litre boot should be big enough for the weekly supermarket sweep. Plus the under-floor storage keeps the charging cable out of sight.

