It’s been more than two years since the Caterham Project V concept was unveiled and we’ve not heard anything about the all-electric sports car for a while. But not only is the project still alive, the first functional prototype will be presented on 9 January 2026 at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Caterham is currently using the prototype to evaluate the durability of the chassis, the drivetrain created by Yamaha Motor, and the cell-to-pack battery system, which uses cells immersed in a dielectric liquid for rapid heat dissipation and optimum cooling.

Kazuho Takahashi, who became CEO of Caterham in November – and is also the founder and president of the Japanese retail group VT Holdings, which acquired the British sports car maker in 2021 – said the prototype’s debut “is a significant milestone in the development of Project V”.

He added, “This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing program in collaboration with our technical partners. Our objective remains unchanged: to realise our vision of a pure-electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”

The goal was for development of the Project V to be completed by the middle of 2025 and production to begin either before the end of this year, or in early 2026. However, we suspect the car will now arrive in 2027, at the earliest.

What do we know about the Caterham Project V so far?

There have been periods in the past when Caterham has dabbled with the idea of models other than its iconic Seven, such as the 21 of the nineties, and the stillborn mid-engined C120 sports car that was to share its make-up with the Alpine A110.