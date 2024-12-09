Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Citroen C3 for just £185 per month is a steal

Stylish, SUV-inspired looks

Comfortable ride, perfect to drive in town

Only £185 per month

The comfort-focused, stylish Citroen C3 is one of our favourite small cars on the market. And not only is it the reigning Auto Express Supermini of the Year, right now it’s available from as little as £185 per month through our Find a Car service.

This two-year lease deal we found for the new petrol Citroen C3 comes from Lucy Leasing/Sportif Motor Group. It requires an initial payment of £2,223.96, followed by monthly payments of £185.33.

The deal is based on a 5,000-mile annual limit, which should be plenty for pottering around town, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year costs less than an extra £10 per month. Even with a 10,000-mile per year allowance, the new C3 can still be yours for under £200 per month.

We have been particularly impressed by how comfortable the new C3 is, thanks largely to Citroen’s signature ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension. Light steering also makes it a doddle to drive around town and tight car parks, while the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet delivers a decent amount of low-down torque.

It might be one of the UK’s most affordable new cars, but the C3 still boasts a decent kit list, including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and driver assistance systems including lane-keeping assist, driver attention assist and cruise control.

Not only does the mini SUV design look good, it provides a surprising amount of cabin space for a car this size, with generous headroom in particular, plus a 310-litre boot. The interior also looks smart and is very user-friendly, with physical climate controls on the dashboard, and a clear, easy-to-read head-up display/instrument panel.

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 leasing deals from leading providers on our Citroen C3 deals hub page…

