Car Deal of the Day: Comfortable, great-value Citroen C4 family hatchback for just £138 per month

Comfortable driving experience

Generously equipped You! trim

£138 a month with £1,657 initial payment

The Citroen C4 is a funky, comfortable and well-equipped hatchback-cum-SUV, not to mention the top-rated car in our most decent Driver Power owner satisfaction survey. There’s lots to like about the C4, and right now it’s available for the stonking great price of just £138 a month.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts is currently offering this headline figure on a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for a Citroen C4 in You! trim. You’ll need an initial payment of just £1,657, followed by monthly payments of only £138 thereafter.

The annual mileage limit on this deal is 5,000 miles per year, but if you cover more than that, raising the limit to 10,000 only costs an £24 extra per month, while adding less than £300 to the initial payment.

You! trim might be Citroen’s entry-level specification, but it comes with all the kit we think most buyers will need, including Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and Advance Comfort seats, plus 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an acoustic insulation pack, 10-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 5.5-inch digital instrument display, keyless entry and rear parking sensors.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has also thrown in free metallic paint to help sweeten the deal, while underneath the sloped hatchback of the quirky-looking family car is a 380-litre boot – bigger than you get in a Ford Focus.

Meanwhile, the C4 You!’s 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine produces 99bhp and 205Nm of torque – plenty for most drivers – with power sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Citroen claims the car can return up to 64mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

