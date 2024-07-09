Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: practical and stylish Citroen e-C4 X for only £207 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 July gets you into Citroen’s family-friendly, all-electric fastback

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Jul 2024
Citroen e-C4 X - front static
  • Fastback EV with 510-litre boot
  • Comfortable ride and 222-mile range
  • £207 per month with £2,106 initial payment

Comfortable, stylish, relaxing to drive and practical, there’s already a lot to like about the Citroen e-C4 X. But right now our parent company Carwow is offering the all-electric fastback for an incredibly appealing £207 per month

Advertisement - Article continues below

The two-year lease deal for the Citroen e-C4 X in top-of-the-range e-Series trim requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,106, followed by monthly payments of just £207 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £15 a month more. 

This particular e-C4 X has a 50kWh battery and a maximum range of 222 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour. We managed to average 4.0mi/kWh during our testing, suggesting you’ll be able to cover just over 200 miles on a charge in the right conditions, and the 134bhp electric motor is good for leisurely acceleration and refinement is great. 

The e-C4 X’s cabin looks smart, features a total of 16 storage cubbies for all your odds and ends, and uses simple switchgear for the climate controls, which is always a plus in our eyes. Also onboard is a 10-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 5.5-inch instrument display and a head-up display with e-Series spec. 

Other standard kit includes a LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Onyx Black’ alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charging pad, heated steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning, a reversing camera and blind spot monitoring, among other safety features. There’s also the 510-litre boot, which in case you’re curious is 130 litres bigger than the standard e-C4.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Citroen e-C4 X Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: just updated Nissan Juke Hybrid for under £200 per month!
Nissan Juke (facelift) - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: just updated Nissan Juke Hybrid for under £200 per month!

Nissan’s best-selling small SUV with hybrid power for only £191 a month is our Deal of the Day for 8 July
8 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR

Tesla’s desirable Model 3, our 2024 Mid-size Company Car of the Year, can be on your drive for just £262 per month
5 Jul 2024
Top 20 best electric cars 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 20 best electric cars 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
5 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £7,000 off and 0% APR on Volvo V90 exec estate car
Volvo V90 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: £7,000 off and 0% APR on Volvo V90 exec estate car

Our Deal of the Day for 3 June is a whopping big discount on Volvo’s similarly large estate car
3 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR

Tesla’s desirable Model 3, our 2024 Mid-size Company Car of the Year, can be on your drive for just £262 per month
5 Jul 2024
Beloved Ford Capri to be reborn on 10 July as an electric SUV
Ford Capri video teaser
News

Beloved Ford Capri to be reborn on 10 July as an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
8 Jul 2024
Vauxhall Corsa vs Skoda Fabia: we find the superior supermini
Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Corsa - front tracking
Car group tests

Vauxhall Corsa vs Skoda Fabia: we find the superior supermini

Cars such as the Corsa and Fabia give you supermini strengths without the sacrifices you once had to make. But which is best?
6 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content