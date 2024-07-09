Car Deal of the Day: practical and stylish Citroen e-C4 X for only £207 per month

Fastback EV with 510-litre boot

Comfortable ride and 222-mile range

£207 per month with £2,106 initial payment

Comfortable, stylish, relaxing to drive and practical, there’s already a lot to like about the Citroen e-C4 X. But right now our parent company Carwow is offering the all-electric fastback for an incredibly appealing £207 per month.

The two-year lease deal for the Citroen e-C4 X in top-of-the-range e-Series trim requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,106, followed by monthly payments of just £207 thereafter. Included is a standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will only cost £15 a month more.

This particular e-C4 X has a 50kWh battery and a maximum range of 222 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour. We managed to average 4.0mi/kWh during our testing, suggesting you’ll be able to cover just over 200 miles on a charge in the right conditions, and the 134bhp electric motor is good for leisurely acceleration and refinement is great.

The e-C4 X’s cabin looks smart, features a total of 16 storage cubbies for all your odds and ends, and uses simple switchgear for the climate controls, which is always a plus in our eyes. Also onboard is a 10-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 5.5-inch instrument display and a head-up display with e-Series spec.

Other standard kit includes a LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Onyx Black’ alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charging pad, heated steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning, a reversing camera and blind spot monitoring, among other safety features. There’s also the 510-litre boot, which in case you’re curious is 130 litres bigger than the standard e-C4.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

