Car Deal of the Day: cushy Citroen C5 Aircross family SUV for under £200 per month

Advanced comfort suspension and seats

Up to 720 litres of boot space

£191 per month with £1,720 initial payment

Focused on being comfortable and practical above all else, the Citroen C5 Aircross offers a lot of car for the money; especially now Select Car Leasing is offering this handsome-looking family SUV for less than £200 a month.

The two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement we found for a Citroen C5 Aircross in mid-range Max trim requires an initial payment of only £1,720, followed by monthly payments of £191 thereafter.

The deal includes the standard mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, but if you think you’ll go over that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles a year costs just extra £10 a month. And bumping it up to 10,000 adds another £10 to the monthly payments.

With Max trim, standard kit includes 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED headlights, gloss black roof rails, ‘Advanced Comfort Seats’, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and other safety systems.

The C5 Aircross also features Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension with ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushions’. Essentially, the setup replaces the usual bump stops in a car’s suspension with a pair of hydraulic dampers. When we tested the car for ourselves, it felt like it was gliding along at motorway speeds, while refinement was also excellent thanks to double-glazing and extra sound-proofing.

Another interesting feature is a sliding rear bench that allows owners to prioritise either cabin or boot space as needed. There’s an impressive 720 litres of boot space on hand with the rear seats all the way forward, and even in its rearmost position there’s still 580 litres available.

Meanwhile the 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine in the C5 Aircross produces 129bhp and 230Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Citroen says this particular combination is capable of delivering up to 45.6mpg and 0-62mph in a leisurely 10.3 seconds.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

