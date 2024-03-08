Sorry folks: it’s another M25 closure, with more ‘carmageddon’ expected

If two closures of the M25 so far this year weren’t enough, the UK’s busiest motorway is set to shut once again next weekend. This M25 closure is the third of five “unprecedented” closures which will facilitate significant improvements to junction 10.

National Highways has advised motorists to “only travel if necessary”, with a five-mile stretch between Junction 10 (Wisley) and Junction 11 (Chertsey) closing in both directions from Friday 12 July at 9pm. This section of the M25 will remain closed all the way through to the morning of Monday 15 July at 6am. A diversion has been organised, with drivers rerouted via the A3, A245 and A320.

The main purpose of this particular M25 closure is to pave the way for the construction of a new gyratory bridge south of the Junction 10 roundabout. Supported by 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes and another four weighing 40 tonnes, the new bridge will increase the number of lanes and, according to National Highways, will also improve safety and reduce congestion.

This is the third planned daytime closure of the M25 since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986, the first being the one between March 15 and 18 this year, which also closed the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11.