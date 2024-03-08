Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Sorry folks: it’s another M25 closure, with more ‘carmageddon’ expected

The M25 will be closed from 9pm on Friday 12 July until 6am Monday 15 July

by: Tom Jervis
4 Jul 2024
Map displaying the closed stretch of M25 between J10 and J11

If two closures of the M25 so far this year weren’t enough, the UK’s busiest motorway is set to shut once again next weekend. This M25 closure is the third of five “unprecedented” closures which will facilitate significant improvements to junction 10.

National Highways has advised motorists to “only travel if necessary”, with a five-mile stretch between Junction 10 (Wisley) and Junction 11 (Chertsey) closing in both directions from Friday 12 July at 9pm. This section of the M25 will remain closed all the way through to the morning of Monday 15 July at 6am. A diversion has been organised, with drivers rerouted via the A3, A245 and A320.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The main purpose of this particular M25 closure is to pave the way for the construction of a new gyratory bridge south of the Junction 10 roundabout. Supported by 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes and another four weighing 40 tonnes, the new bridge will increase the number of lanes and, according to National Highways, will also improve safety and reduce congestion.

This is the third planned daytime closure of the M25 since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986, the first being the one between March 15 and 18 this year, which also closed the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Nevertheless, National Highways is still predicting “long delays”, with Senior Project Manager, Jonathan Wade saying: “Our advice is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Where is the M25 closure?

The M25 closure will be taking place between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 intersection at Junction 10. 

The official diversion route for those heading clockwise between Junctions 10 and 11 is to turn off the M25 and head northbound on the A3 towards Painshill Junction. Turn off at the Cobham roundabout and head left onto the A245 towards Woking, and then right on the A320 to rejoin the M25 at Junction 11.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Those travelling anticlockwise will do the same, but in reverse.

When is the next M25 closure?

The M25 will be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.

The project, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2025 and will cost an eye-watering £317 million, involves a huge reworking of the J10 roundabout, including the installation of four new ‘free-flow’ lanes, as well as modifications and improvements of the surrounding roads and area.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

National Highways previously confirmed that no closures would take place in June. Now it’s July it’s time for number three, and two more closures are expected to take place after the one next weekend (12-15 July).

Do not use sat-nav to avoid M25 traffic problems

Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.

"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips, the official diversion routes are clearly signposted from the M25 motorway at Junctions 10 and 11 where the closure is in force.

Get more car news, video, pictures and exclusive content on our Facebook page...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

One million cars sold in first half of 2024, but private sales fall as EV uptake falters
V5C document with car key
News

One million cars sold in first half of 2024, but private sales fall as EV uptake falters

The car industry wants the next government to support consumers with tax-funded new car subsidies
4 Jul 2024
Graduated driving licence bill backed by AA in bid to stop “needless deaths of young drivers”
Driving licence UK
News

Graduated driving licence bill backed by AA in bid to stop “needless deaths of young drivers”

Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater has introduced a new law to Parliament which could impose restrictions on new drivers
30 Jun 2024
Driver convictions for mobile phone use at the wheel up 90% in a year
Using the phone while driving
News

Driver convictions for mobile phone use at the wheel up 90% in a year

Law changes and covert police camera campaigns are driving the big increase in numbers of phone users getting fined
27 Jun 2024
Faulty car tyres are four times more dangerous than drunk driving
News

Faulty car tyres are four times more dangerous than drunk driving

Faulty tyres contribute to an estimated 7,500 deaths or serious injuries on our roads, according to a new Halfords survey
27 Jun 2024

Most Popular

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Small SUV of the Year 2024
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
3 Jul 2024
New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
3 Jul 2024
New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV
Ford Capri graffiti
News

New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
3 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content