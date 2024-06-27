Election 2024 exclusive: Labour and Conservatives map out their plans for cars and motorists

With polls suggesting that Conservative Transport Secretary Mark Harper could soon be replaced by his Labour shadow, Louise Haigh, Auto Express has challenged both to provide their solutions to the issues we think matter most to motorists, based on our own Motoring Manifesto.

If you’re still undecided and want to know who best represents your interests as a driver, check out the responses from the two chief protagonists battling for your vote. We’ve also rounded up policy highlights from the other major parties in the General Election.

1. When will you ban ICE car sales?

Mark Harper, Conservative

“The original plan was to phase out all new ICE cars except hybrid cars by 2030, and then allow hybrids until 2035. We changed that to allow all engines till 2035 because the evidence showed modern ICE engines are just as carbon efficient as hybrids, but also cheaper for consumers. Labour’s plan to end all ICE sales by 2030 is reckless and will price normal people off the roads by forcing the transition before industry is ready.”

Louise Haigh, Labour

“After the chopping and changing of the Conservative government, the automotive industry is crying out for certainty. Labour will deliver that by restoring the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel sales. This transition will grow our economy and secure the future of the UK’s automotive industry.