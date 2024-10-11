Car collisions with deer should be reported by law, says animal charity
The British Deer Society is calling for a law change that could impact drivers to stop the slaughter of deer on UK roads
Drivers should have to report collisions with deer by law – that’s the view of the British Deer Society, which estimates that as many as 74,000 of the animals are killed or injured on UK roads every year.
Charles Smith-Jones, Technical Advisor for the BDS, told Auto Express: “Deer are nobody’s property under law – unlike domestic animals, which if you hit, you have to alert the authorities.”
He continued: “From an animal welfare perspective, forcing drivers to inform the authorities if they hit a deer can only be a good thing.”
The British Deer Society reckons the number of deer killed on British roads is likely to exceed 40,000 annually, and “may well be nearer to 74,000”. Smith-Jones says such figures could increase due to the UK’s growing deer population, but “[given] there is no legal requirement to report a collision with a deer, we have no way of determining a more precise number”.
Smith-Jones added: “The best defence against a deer-vehicle collision is driver caution.” The BDS suggests that drivers take particular care when driving in peak season; deer are typically more active in the Autumn months (October to December) as they prepare for winter, mostly roaming around from dusk until dawn. The lower light levels during this time make it much easier to mistakenly hit a deer, with the BDS advising drivers to be on the lookout.
However, the BDS also offers specific advice for drivers: “Don’t veer for deer.” The charity says that if a collision appears inevitable, veering onto the other side of the road could potentially put other drivers in danger. If a collision isn’t unavoidable, but a deer runs into the road, drivers are advised to look out for others that might be following them.
One of the reasons a deer might stop in the middle of the road is if it becomes dazzled by the high beam of your headlights. In this scenario, the BDS recommends the best course of action is to slow down and drop your lights to the dipped beam.
If you do hit a deer or spot an injured one at the side of the road, Smith-Jones advises that most constabularies operate callout schemes, which can help. Drivers should call 101 rather than 999, unless there is any danger to human life.
“I’d personally like more of these schemes rolled out across the country,” Smith-Jones said. “But the most important thing is that drivers maintain awareness [of deer] around peak times.
If you have hit a deer or witnessed a collision, you can report it on the British Deer Society’s website via this form.
