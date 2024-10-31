Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca combines sporty looks with practicality for £233 a month

It might look performance-focused, but this Cupra Ateca won’t give you a fright at the fuel pumps – it’s our Halloween Deal of the Day

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Oct 2024
Cupra Ateca front corner right
  • Family practicality
  • Lots of kit
  • £233 a month 

The Cupra Ateca is a great family SUV with plenty of kit and solid driving dynamics to give it a wide range of appeal. This deal we found on our sister site Carwow via Leasing options Cupra makes this Ateca particularly intriguing. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A personal contract hire agreement over two years, this deal requires a £3,106 initial deposit ahead of monthly payments of £233. The annual mileage agreement stands at 5,000, though we’re confident you’ll be able to negotiate for more miles with a larger monthly fee. 

Though this Cupra Ateca might look the part with its bodykit and 19-inch wheels, the engine is a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit with power going to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Ateca’s driving manners are decent enough for a car of this type but above all it’s economical with a frugal 42.2mpg average figure. 

It’s practical, too. A 510-litre boot will be big enough to cope with most family needs and inside the Ateca feels bright and airy. It’s a quality cabin as well, and coming from an older era of the VW Group means the Cupra Ateca offers actual physical buttons and switches on the dash to go with a 9.2-inch touchscreen. 

As standard the Cupra Ateca comes with a host of kit – even on this entry-level V1 trim. There’s a wireless smartphone charger with wireless connectivity to the infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a heated leather steering wheel and a 9.2-inch digital display for the driver. It might not have an engine from a hot hatch, but this Cupra still offers a lot of sporty touches with aluminium pedals, a rear spoiler, tinted windows, bucket seats and a heated leather sports steering wheel. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Cupra Ateca Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: the refined Lexus RZ 450e for £283 per month
Lexus RZ - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: the refined Lexus RZ 450e for £283 per month

While the Lexus RZ isn’t perfect, the premium EV is very tempting on a £283-per-month lease deal
News
30 Oct 2024
Car deal of the day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is all the car you’ll ever need for only £287 a month
New Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front cornering

Car deal of the day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is all the car you’ll ever need for only £287 a month

A fun to drive family favourite offers immense value for money at under £300 per month in today’s deal of the day
News
29 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Scenic is a 379-mile EV for £263 a month
Renault Scenic UK - front

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Scenic is a 379-mile EV for £263 a month

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is a great family electric car with plenty of kit - making it our Deal of the Day for Monday 28 October
News
28 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Hot Mercedes-AMG A35 hatch available on a hot £380 per month deal
Mercedes-AMG A 35 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Mercedes-AMG A35 hatch available on a hot £380 per month deal

A £4,000 saving on the list price on this PCP deal might make Merc’s 300-horse hot hatch more affordable than you’d think
News
27 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Ford Capri review
Ford Capri - front

Ford Capri review

This is no sports car, nor even a retro reboot – rather a capable, refined and well-built EV that happens to sport a controversial name
In-depth reviews
29 Oct 2024
New Audi RS 3 2024 review: is there a new hyper-hatch king?
Audi RS 3 - front

New Audi RS 3 2024 review: is there a new hyper-hatch king?

The Audi RS 3 renews hostilities with the Mercedes-AMG A 45, but this time it might just have the edge
Road tests
27 Oct 2024
Hot new Abarth 600e is the performance outfit’s most powerful car ever
Abarth 600e - front

Hot new Abarth 600e is the performance outfit’s most powerful car ever

The fiery electric SUV uses Abarth’s own newly developed e-motor that produces up to 278bhp
News
28 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content