Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca combines sporty looks with practicality for £233 a month

Family practicality

Lots of kit

£233 a month

The Cupra Ateca is a great family SUV with plenty of kit and solid driving dynamics to give it a wide range of appeal. This deal we found on our sister site Carwow via Leasing options Cupra makes this Ateca particularly intriguing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A personal contract hire agreement over two years, this deal requires a £3,106 initial deposit ahead of monthly payments of £233. The annual mileage agreement stands at 5,000, though we’re confident you’ll be able to negotiate for more miles with a larger monthly fee.

Though this Cupra Ateca might look the part with its bodykit and 19-inch wheels, the engine is a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit with power going to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Ateca’s driving manners are decent enough for a car of this type but above all it’s economical with a frugal 42.2mpg average figure.

It’s practical, too. A 510-litre boot will be big enough to cope with most family needs and inside the Ateca feels bright and airy. It’s a quality cabin as well, and coming from an older era of the VW Group means the Cupra Ateca offers actual physical buttons and switches on the dash to go with a 9.2-inch touchscreen.

As standard the Cupra Ateca comes with a host of kit – even on this entry-level V1 trim. There’s a wireless smartphone charger with wireless connectivity to the infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a heated leather steering wheel and a 9.2-inch digital display for the driver. It might not have an engine from a hot hatch, but this Cupra still offers a lot of sporty touches with aluminium pedals, a rear spoiler, tinted windows, bucket seats and a heated leather sports steering wheel.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Cupra Ateca Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...