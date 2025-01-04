Cupra Ateca is a sporty SUV that won’t break the bank at £213 a month

Sporty styling

Practical

£213 a month

The Cupra Ateca is based on a former Auto Express Crossover of the Year in the SEAT Ateca, and as a result it has more than enough features and practicality to appeal to most families – while also offering the sort of style we’ve come to expect from the sporty Spanish brand.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options is offering a brand new Cupra Ateca for just £213 a month. A two-year deal, it requires a £2,867 initial deposit with mileage capped at 5,000 a year – although for an extra £24 a month, you can extend this to 8,000 miles per annum.

The car on offer comes with the entry-level V1 trim, but don’t think for a second that means you’ll be left wanting for technology and equipment. To help it stand out from its SEAT-badged sibling, the Cupra Ateca receives a bespoke body kit, 19-inch alloy wheels, lashings of the brand’s signature copper-coloured trim and LED lights at the front and rear.

The interior of the Cupra Ateca looks the part, too. You’ll find a leather-wrapped, heated sports steering wheel and gearknob, Cupra’s Dinamica upholstery over bucket seats, aluminium pedals and ambient lighting. As one of the older models in the Volkswagen Group stable now, the Cupra Ateca doesn’t get the infuriating touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons or climate controls of more recent arrivals, which will be a relief for many. Thankfully, there’s a set of more ergonomic physical buttons instead.

Under the bonnet, there’s a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with 148bhp for an adequate 9.3-second 0-62mph time. It’s not a performance SUV by any means, but this engine is one of our favourites in the VW Group, thanks to its flexibility and fuel efficiency. Even in something the size of the Ateca, with its spacious cabin and 510-litre boot, you’ll see it return over 42mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Ateca leasing deals from leading providers on our Cupra Ateca deals hub page…

Cupra Ateca for £213.95 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…