Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cupra Ateca is a sporty SUV that won’t break the bank at £213 a month

The Cupra Ateca offers hot SUV looks in a family-friendly package, making it our Deal of the Day for 4 January

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Jan 2025
Cupra Ateca front full width
  • Sporty styling
  • Practical
  • £213 a month

The Cupra Ateca is based on a former Auto Express Crossover of the Year in the SEAT Ateca, and as a result it has more than enough features and practicality to appeal to most families – while also offering the sort of style we’ve come to expect from the sporty Spanish brand. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options is offering a brand new Cupra Ateca for just £213 a month. A two-year deal, it requires a £2,867 initial deposit with mileage capped at 5,000 a year – although for an extra £24 a month, you can extend this to 8,000 miles per annum. 

The car on offer comes with the entry-level V1 trim, but don’t think for a second that means you’ll be left wanting for technology and equipment. To help it stand out from its SEAT-badged sibling, the Cupra Ateca receives a bespoke body kit, 19-inch alloy wheels, lashings of the brand’s signature copper-coloured trim and LED lights at the front and rear. 

The interior of the Cupra Ateca looks the part, too. You’ll find a leather-wrapped, heated sports steering wheel and gearknob, Cupra’s Dinamica upholstery over bucket seats, aluminium pedals and ambient lighting. As one of the older models in the Volkswagen Group stable now, the Cupra Ateca doesn’t get the infuriating touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons or climate controls of more recent arrivals, which will be a relief for many. Thankfully, there’s a set of more ergonomic physical buttons instead. 

Under the bonnet, there’s a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with 148bhp for an adequate 9.3-second 0-62mph time. It’s not a performance SUV by any means, but this engine is one of our favourites in the VW Group, thanks to its flexibility and fuel efficiency. Even in something the size of the Ateca, with its spacious cabin and 510-litre boot, you’ll see it return over 42mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Ateca leasing deals from leading providers on our Cupra Ateca deals hub page

Cupra Ateca for £213.95 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £174 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £174 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a great little SUV, and could be ideal if you’re making the switch to EV power in 2025. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 …
News
3 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Renault Clio for only £136 per month
Renault Clio - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Renault Clio for only £136 per month

Our Deal of the Day for January 2 is a top price on a top supermini
News
2 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month
Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Design - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a very popular SUV – and it’s fantastic value for money as our Deal of the Day for 30 December goes to show
News
30 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 hybrid is a bargain at £193 a month
MG3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 hybrid is a bargain at £193 a month

MG3 mixes an engaging drive with money-saving hybrid power. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 December
News
27 Dec 2024

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality
Volkswagen ID3 exclusive image - front

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality

The Volkswagen ID.3 will get a completely new design language and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
2 Jan 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2025
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego - header

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?

When Auto Express first hit newsagents’ shelves in 1988, these popular saloons were battling it out in company car parks. Some 36 years later, how wil…
Car group tests
29 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content