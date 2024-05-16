Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month

Good to drive

Plenty of room

£266 a month

The Cupra Born is a worthwhile consideration if you want hot hatch fun combined with zero emissions and this deal we found from our parent company Carwow gets you into the sporty EV for just £266 a month.

This is a personal contract hire deal that runs over three years, requiring an initial payment of £2,760. What we really like about this deal is the 10,000-mile annual mileage limit, meaning you can really make the most of the Born's 264-mile range. With 120kW charging available, the Born’s battery should only take 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent.

It’s got a spacious cabin with lots of headroom and a decent 385-litre boot, but the Born is also one of the most fun family-friendly electric cars you can buy. That’s partly thanks to a rear-mounted 201bhp electric motor. Initial acceleration is punchy and there’s a hot hatch-like 7.3-second 0-62mph time thanks to a sizeable 310Nm of torque, but the Born is equally impressive in the corners with a low centre of gravity and the obvious sense that it’s rear-driven.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It may only be the entry-level V1, but the Born gets a generous amount of equipment as standard. There’s a smart 12-inch central screen and a 5.3-inch driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, 18-inch alloy wheels and four USB sockets.

Those looking for comfort might be a little disappointed with the relatively hard-edged suspension, but remember this is a Cupra - SEAT’s sportier sub-brand.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Cupra Born Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...