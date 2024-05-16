Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month

Cupra’s bespoke Born brought electric power to the hot hatch segment and at £266 a month it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 May

by: Alastair Crooks
16 May 2024
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front cornering
  • Good to drive
  • Plenty of room
  • £266 a month

The Cupra Born is a worthwhile consideration if you want hot hatch fun combined with zero emissions and this deal we found from our parent company Carwow gets you into the sporty EV for just £266 a month. 

This is a personal contract hire deal that runs over three years, requiring an initial payment of £2,760. What we really like about this deal is the 10,000-mile annual mileage limit, meaning you can really make the most of the Born's 264-mile range. With 120kW charging available, the Born’s battery should only take 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent. 

It’s got a spacious cabin with lots of headroom and a decent 385-litre boot, but the Born is also one of the most fun family-friendly electric cars you can buy. That’s partly thanks to a rear-mounted 201bhp electric motor. Initial acceleration is punchy and there’s a hot hatch-like 7.3-second 0-62mph time thanks to a sizeable 310Nm of torque, but the Born is equally impressive in the corners with a low centre of gravity and the obvious sense that it’s rear-driven. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It may only be the entry-level V1, but the Born gets a generous amount of equipment as standard. There’s a smart 12-inch central screen and a 5.3-inch driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, 18-inch alloy wheels and four USB sockets.

Those looking for comfort might be a little disappointed with the relatively hard-edged suspension, but remember this is a Cupra - SEAT’s sportier sub-brand. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Cupra Born Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid
MG3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid

There are bargains to be had on the all-new MG3 Hybrid - with a low deposit and low monthly payments, this is our Car Deal of the Day for 15 May
15 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month
Peugeot E-208 - main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 14 May is ideal for those looking for a stylish stopgap car
14 May 2024
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
14 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish, well equipped Hyundai i20 for less than £200 a month
Hyundai i20 main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, well equipped Hyundai i20 for less than £200 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 May is a recently facelifted i20 supermini that’s loaded with kit
13 May 2024

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Opinion

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’

Mike Rutheford thinks electric car prices are still far too expensive
12 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content