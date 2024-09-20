Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Sep 2024
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking
  • Family EV that’s also fun to drive
  • Quality interior with plenty of kit
  • £257 per month with £2,585 initial payment

Any version of the sharp-looking and fun to drive Cupra Born for £257 a month would be a great deal, however, this offer we found not only gets you the top-spec V3 model with e-Boost, it includes a very generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year. 

This two-year lease deal for the Cupra Born V3 comes from UK Carline via Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,585, which we also think is very reasonable, followed by monthly payments of £257. 

We wouldn’t blame some people for wanting to spend longer with the sporty electric hatchback, and you can get a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit for £289 a month.

This particular model is powered by a 77kWh battery, which offers up to 341 miles of range from an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Normally, it produces 201bhp, but there’s an e-Boost function that temporarily gooses the power output up to 227bhp. Acceleration is punchy as 0-62mph is dispatched in 7.1 seconds, and the Born is an entertaining car to drive along a twisty B-road.

The Cupra Born is closely related to the VW ID.3, but has a more stylish interior with plush suede finishes, front sport seats, and the brand’s signature copper detailing. Meanwhile, there’s enough space in the back for adults to comfortably sit and a 385-litre boot. 

V3 specification comes with lots of kit, including 20-inch ‘Thunderstorm’ wheels, a 12-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 5.3-inch driver’s display, an augmented reality head-up display, heated 12-way adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless go and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assistance features.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Cupra Born Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

