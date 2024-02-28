Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month

Offering decent performance and tax-busting efficiency, the Cupra Formentor PHEV SUV is our Deal of the Day for 28 February at £275 a month

by: Paul Adam
28 Feb 2024
Cupra Formentor - front cornering
  • Sporty coupe-SUV 
  • Great to drive
  • £275 a month

The Cupra Formentor is a multi-talented SUV; sharply-styled and generously equipped, it’s also good to drive while offering plenty of practicality for the family. Cupra provides a range of petrol powertrains, with a seriously rapid 306bhp four-wheel-drive model at the top of the tree, but it’s the plug-in hybrid version offered here that will make more sense - to both private and business users alike.

Shropshire-based company Applied Leasing is currently offering a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for the Cupra Formentor 1.4 eHybrid PHEV V1 that requires an initial payment of £3,302.16 and monthly payments of £275.18 thereafter. This particular deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but that can be increased to 8,000 miles for around £15 a month more.

The Formentor’s plug-in hybrid setup allows it to run for up to 32 miles on electric power alone, which means most everyday journeys should deliver emissions-free motoring - particularly if you are able to regularly charge up via a wallbox at home. Of course, the PHEV’s trump card is that, if you do happen to fully deplete the battery, then the 1.4-litre petrol engine is able to fire up and take the strain. Business users will also appreciate the low 12 per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax rate that the plug-in Formentor attracts.

As a mid-range model in the Formentor lineup, the 201bhp 1.4 eHybrid is swift rather than seriously fast, which is no bad thing. 0-62mph is dispatched in 7.8 seconds, with a top speed of 127mph.

Although coming in entry V1 specification, the sporty SUV offers a generous level of standard kit, including 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging function and a 12.0-inch infotainment display with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are chosen by our experts who scour the market for great deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend. As always, the offers are subject to change, and terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Cupra Formentor Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

