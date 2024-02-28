Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV from just £275 a month

Sporty coupe-SUV

The Cupra Formentor is a multi-talented SUV; sharply-styled and generously equipped, it’s also good to drive while offering plenty of practicality for the family. Cupra provides a range of petrol powertrains, with a seriously rapid 306bhp four-wheel-drive model at the top of the tree, but it’s the plug-in hybrid version offered here that will make more sense - to both private and business users alike.

Shropshire-based company Applied Leasing is currently offering a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for the Cupra Formentor 1.4 eHybrid PHEV V1 that requires an initial payment of £3,302.16 and monthly payments of £275.18 thereafter. This particular deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but that can be increased to 8,000 miles for around £15 a month more.

The Formentor’s plug-in hybrid setup allows it to run for up to 32 miles on electric power alone, which means most everyday journeys should deliver emissions-free motoring - particularly if you are able to regularly charge up via a wallbox at home. Of course, the PHEV’s trump card is that, if you do happen to fully deplete the battery, then the 1.4-litre petrol engine is able to fire up and take the strain. Business users will also appreciate the low 12 per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax rate that the plug-in Formentor attracts.

As a mid-range model in the Formentor lineup, the 201bhp 1.4 eHybrid is swift rather than seriously fast, which is no bad thing. 0-62mph is dispatched in 7.8 seconds, with a top speed of 127mph.

Although coming in entry V1 specification, the sporty SUV offers a generous level of standard kit, including 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging function and a 12.0-inch infotainment display with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

