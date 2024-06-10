Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback

by: Ellis Hyde
10 Jun 2024
Cupra Leon - front cornering
  • Fun to drive yet value for money
  • Decent level of standard kit
  • £194 per month with £2,054 initial payment

The new facelifted Cupra Leon was unveiled earlier this year, which is why there are now loads of affordable deals on the older version of the sporty family hatchback. The pre-facelift Leon is still sharp-looking and fun to drive, plus it now can be snapped up for as little as £194 per month through our parent company Carwow.

That’s for a two-year lease deal on the Cupra Leon with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which requires an initial payment of £2,054, followed by monthly payments of £194 thereafter. If you want a longer lease, extending the agreement to three years only brings the price up to £212 per month. Similarly, included in this deal is the standard mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will cost £30 a month more. 

This particular Cupra Leon may come in entry-level V1 trim, but standard kit includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, digital driver’s display, 12-inch central touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, a park assist function, rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. Not bad for a base-spec model. 

Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 148bhp and a brisk 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. In this car, it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and that combo can return up to 47.9mpg. The steering is very quick, which helps both in town and on twisty roads, where body roll is kept in check.

Compared to its sister car, the Volkswagen Golf, the Leon has a nicer cabin thanks to its heavily bolstered sports seats for the driver and front passenger, plus a flat-bottomed steering wheel and Cupra’s signature copper-detailing. The infotainment system in the Leon is also easier to use, but we’re not fans of the touch-sensitive sliders for the climate controls.

Of course, this is a family hatchback, so space is important. And the Leon provides enough headroom for taller passengers to get comfortable in the back, with space under the front seats to slide their foot. Alternatively, for those with young children, there are two sets of ISOFIX anchor points in the rear. There’s also 380 litres of boot space available and a ski hatch for carrying longer items.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Cupra Leon Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

