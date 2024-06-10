Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Fun to drive yet value for money

Decent level of standard kit

£194 per month with £2,054 initial payment

The new facelifted Cupra Leon was unveiled earlier this year, which is why there are now loads of affordable deals on the older version of the sporty family hatchback. The pre-facelift Leon is still sharp-looking and fun to drive, plus it now can be snapped up for as little as £194 per month through our parent company Carwow.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s for a two-year lease deal on the Cupra Leon with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which requires an initial payment of £2,054, followed by monthly payments of £194 thereafter. If you want a longer lease, extending the agreement to three years only brings the price up to £212 per month. Similarly, included in this deal is the standard mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year it will cost £30 a month more.

This particular Cupra Leon may come in entry-level V1 trim, but standard kit includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, digital driver’s display, 12-inch central touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, a park assist function, rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. Not bad for a base-spec model.

Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 148bhp and a brisk 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. In this car, it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and that combo can return up to 47.9mpg. The steering is very quick, which helps both in town and on twisty roads, where body roll is kept in check.