Car Deal of the Day: lease a Dacia Duster today then exit for free after 6 months for the all-new model
New Dacia Flex lease plan lets you end the contract with no penalties after six months, ready for the new model’s arrival - our highly enticing Deal of the Day for 25 January
- Charming family SUV
- No penalties to end after six months
- Fill the gap before the new Dacia Duster
The all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of 2024, with more than 5,500 Brits already registering their interest for the chunky little SUV. And for those who can’t hang on until the second half of the year for the new Duster to arrive, Dacia is now offering a unique leasing option to help fill the gap.
The new Dacia Flex lease plan works a lot like a regular Personal Contract Hire (PCH) plan, the differences being you can end your contract with no penalties after six months and its offered exclusively for the current Dacia Duster – which we still rate as one of the best-value SUVs around.
The idea is that those interested in the all-new Mk3 Duster are able to get a current generation model on their driveway now, and can then exit the contract without any early termination fees anytime after six months. At that point, they should be able to arrange a new lease agreement or buy the shiny all-new Duster once it becomes available later this year. Standard damage charges and excess mileage fees will apply if necessary when you exit the Dacia Flex lease though.
Pricing will vary depending on which trim and engine you want, but we got an offer for our pick of the current Duster range – a mid-tier Expression model with the more punchy TCe 130 petrol engine – and it requires a sensible £2,967.30 initial payment and £249 monthly payments after that. The deal was for a 48-month plan, but we expect customers to end it long before that to get the new Duster.
The annual mileage limit on the Dacia Flex agreement we were sent is 6,000 miles, which should be more than enough for most people, but you can change the mileage limit, length of the plan and initial payment to suit you. However it's worth noting that, even if you decided to hold onto the current Duster for the entire length of the contract, there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract, just like a regular lease agreement.
The Expression trim model we found features 16-inch alloy wheels, body colour door handles, silver mirrors and black skid plates, while inside is an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Cruise control, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors and air-con also feature, while boot space stands at 445 litres – that’s more than you get in a Volkswagen Golf.
As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.
Check out the Dacia Flex Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...