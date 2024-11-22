Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Great Dacia Spring offer gives cheap-as-chips electric motoring

Going electric has rarely been easier or more affordable than it is with the Dacia Spring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 February

By:James Batchelor
19 Feb 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front
  • Efficient EV
  • Easy to drive
  • £127.85 a month

The value-focused Dacia Spring may have an interesting new rival in the shape of the recently launched Leapmotor T03, which has the backing of the vast Stellantis empire. But the dinky Dacia still has plenty of appeal for bargain hunters, as our Deal of the Day goes to show. 

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Blue Chilli Dacia Leasing is offering the Spring for a minuscule £127.85 a month. There’s a £1,894.18 initial payment to lay down first, but then it’s that monthly price for a total of 36 months. 

As with all deals we feature, this agreement is limited to 5,000 miles. But if that proves a little too limiting for you, the mileage cap can be bumped up to 8,000 miles for an additional £6.87 a month. 

There’s the choice of two power outputs and two trim levels, and perhaps – unsurprisingly for this kind of money – this deal is for the most basic of Springs. 

So, that means just 44bhp, which translates to a leisurely 19.1-second 0-62mph sprint time. But thanks to its sub-1,000kg weight, the Spring is more than quick enough to get around town, plus its light steering, small turning circle and compact dimensions mean parking is a breeze. 

Dacia is a master at giving customers exactly what they need at a low price, so even though this deal is for the basic Expression trim, it has the essentials covered. You still get a seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors and six airbags; there’s no touchscreen like in the top-spec model, but a neat system that uses your smartphone instead. 

The 44bhp electric motor gets its power from a small 26.8kWh battery pack. This gives a claimed 140-mile range, which will be sufficient for city dwellers who might occasionally have to venture further afield. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring deals hub page… 

See our Dacia Spring deals

Check out the Dacia Spring Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
