Car Deal of the Day: new Ford Explorer in £380 per month early bird offer

Ford’s upcoming Explorer is well worth a look if you need an all-electric family SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for Tuesday 16 April

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Apr 2024
Ford Explorer - front action
  • Chunky SUV looks
  • Well-equipped
  • £380 a month

The Ford Explorer was due to launch last year, but finally we’re able to order it in the UK and Ford is offering some appealing financing options right off the bat. You’ll have to move quickly because these finance deals are only available until 30 June. 

This finance agreement direct from Ford could get you into a new Explorer for just £380 a month on a four-year plan with zero per cent APR. Ford requires an initial deposit of £9,881 and there’s an option to buy the car at the end of the term at £18,554. This offer also comes with a generous annual mileage limit of 9,000 miles.

This plan is based on the Ford Explorer Select Extended Range model, meaning you get an impressive host of equipment as standard. There’s the 14.6-inch central touchscreen, heated front seats with a massage function, a seven-speaker sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control. Ford went big on safety with the Explorer as there’s cross traffic alert, active braking, parking sensors and a rear view camera. 

Being the Extended Range, this Explorer gets an impressive 374 miles from its 77kWh battery on the official tests. A single motor mounted on the rear axle provides 282bhp and 545Nm of torque for a punchy 6.4-second 0-62mph time.

The new Ford Explorer should be able to cope with family life thanks to a spacious cabin and a decent 450-litre boot. There’s also plenty of storage space, including what Ford calls ‘My Private Locker’ - a storage space for phones, wallets and other items hidden behind the central screen. 

We’ve not yet driven the new Explorer but we’ve gone for a passenger ride already and came away impressed with the overall ride quality. The Volkswagen ID.4 is not bad to drive (the VW and the Ford share the same mechanical underpinnings), but we’re expecting Ford to inject some of its traditional driving dynamism into the Explorer. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the car market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

Check out the Ford Explorer Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

