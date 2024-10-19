Car Deal of the Day: Get this Ford Focus Estate for only £213 per month before it disappears from showrooms

One of the best family estates to drive

Estate cars are dying off, and the Ford Focus isn’t long for this world, either. What better time, then, to pick up a great-value Ford Focus Estate, which remains an appealing alternative to the SUVs that dominate our roads?

You won’t need to spend much to get into this underrated estate, as it’s available for only £213.44 per month with Lease Car UK, through our parent site, Carwow. That’s not a lot for a car that’s much more practical than its modest size implies, but drives better than pretty much any crossover you can shake a stick at, too.

This particular Focus Estate uses Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost three-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance, and comes in sporty ST-Line trim, which takes some of its visual inspiration from Ford’s proper Focus ST hot estate.

ST-Line trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels, ST-Line body styling to mimic the ST, sports-tuned suspension, LED headlights, keyless entry and go, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The mild-hybrid EcoBoost, meanwhile, isn’t such a bad performer, despite its diminutive size. It’s good for 123bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox to make the most of it, with the hybrid system helping to recuperate some energy when you’re cruising around that can then be used to power the Ford’s various electronic systems. The upshot is 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds, yet combined economy of 54.3mpg.

The real highlight, though, is how enjoyable the Focus Estate is to drive, with taut handling, an impressively compliant ride and keen steering. The all-important boot, meanwhile, promises up to 575 litres of capacity – not class-leading, but still pretty useful.

The deal requires an initial fee of £2,861.27, followed by 36 months of £213.44. Mileage is limited to 5,000 per year at this price, although you can probably negotiate for more at minimal extra cost if you’re planning to use all that luggage space for trips far afield.

