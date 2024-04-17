Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: pocket-sized Hyundai i10 city car for pocket change

Our reigning City Car of the Year for only £151 a month is our Car Deal of the Day for 17 April

by: Ellis Hyde
17 Apr 2024
Hyundai i10 - front cornering
  • Auto Express City Car of the Year 
  • Comfortable and surprisingly practical
  • £151 a month with £1,559 initial payment

Comfortable, refined, cheap to run and surprisingly spacious, the pocket-sized Hyundai i10 is our favourite little city car on the market and right now it’s available for an equally small sum of £151 a month from our parent company Carwow

We found a three-year lease deal on a Hyundai i10 in Advance trim that requires an initial payment of £1,559 followed by monthly payments of £151. The deal includes the standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which should be plenty if you just use the i10 to whizz around town in.

The Hyundai i10’s modern but understated looks received some subtle tweaks in 2023, including new grille, alloy wheel designs and redesigned daytime running lights. More safety kit like collision avoidance assist, pedestrian detection and lane-keeping assist were also introduced.

Entry-level Advance trim models come with 15-inch rims, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, USB-C charging ports, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, plus the aforementioned safety kit. 

It might measure less than 3.7 metres long, but the Hyundai i10’s boxy shape means even six feet tall adults can comfortably fit inside and the 252-litre boot gives some superminis a run for their money.

This particular i10 is powered by a simple 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol that produces just 66bhp and 96Nm of torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. 0-62mph takes 14.8 seconds, but that hardly matters when city centre speed limits are usually 20mph. Plus, Hyundai says the motor can return an impressive 55.3mpg. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Hyundai i10 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

