Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai i30 hatch does it all for just £179 per month

Well-equipped, practicality and good to drive, Hyundai i30 appeals on all counts, including price, making it our Deal of the Day for 6 February

by: Alastair Crooks
6 Feb 2024
New Hyundai i30 driving - front
  • Strong equipment list
  • Frugal engine
  • £179 per month 

The third generation Hyundai i30 really moved the game on for Hyundai, showing that the Korean car maker could really shine in the tough family hatchback segment. This leasing deal we found on leasing.com stood out for us for making this great all-round family hatch available at a bargain price.

This personal contract hire agreement is based on a term of three years with a sensible initial deposit of £1,971 followed by 35 monthly payments of £179. At this sort of price you’d expect something in the smaller supermini segment, certainly not a car the size of the i30. Double the agreed mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year to 10,000 miles and it’ll only cost you an extra £25 a month. 

This deal is based on the GDi Premium trim level and as a result there’s a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 120bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s not the fastest, but it’ll steer sweetly in the bends, feel perfectly refined on a cruise and returns a healthy official efficiency figure of 52mpg thanks to mild-hybrid technology. 

There’s also a decent level of practicality with a Volkswagen Golf-beating 395-litre boot and plenty of space in the cabin. It’s festooned with kit too - there’s a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, front and rear parking sensors, plus heated front seats.  

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

