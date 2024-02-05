Car Deal of the Day: £254 per month for the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5

Sharp looks

Practical

£254 a month

If you have reservations about making the switch to electric power, then check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — it’s one of the best electric cars out there. This leasing deal we found through Leaseloco.com also makes it super affordable, giving you the opportunity to grab our 2021 Car of the Year at just £254 a month.

This Personal Contract Hire agreement requires a £3,056 initial deposit and then 23 monthly payments of £254. The proposed mileage limit is 5,000 miles per year, but should you want to extend this to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £25 per month.

The styling of the Ioniq 5 is certainly eye-catching, Hyundai’s creation standing out in the expanding sea of electric family cars by sticking close to the looks of the Concept 45 concept car of 2019. The angular lines, thin pixel LED headlights and rear lights and intricate wheel designs all help deliver the bold look. The interior has a big wow-factor too, with a pair of 12.3-inch screens on the dash hosting the impressive infotainment technology and the sheer size of the cabin providing a family-orientated spacious feel.

This model is the base SE Connect, but it still gets a reversing camera, voice recognition, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger and a powered bootlid.

It also has the 58kWh battery for a maximum range of 238 miles. The single, rear-mounted electric motor has 168bhp and feels punchy enough with instant torque and a nice, rear-driven feel. Where the Ioniq 5 excels, however, is the composed ride and hushed nature of the powertrain. Utilising all of the range on offer won’t feel like a chore. It’ll cope with the baggage of most families too with a 527-litre boot and a helpful 57-litre ‘frunk’.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

