Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month

If you want to stand out from the crowd but also need something that’ll cater for family life while offering zero-emission motoring, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the car for you. With this leasing deal from leaseloco.com it’s cheap, too, at only £215 a month.

This is an 18-month personal contract hire deal and requires an initial deposit of £2,582 with an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles. You can double that mileage limit but in doing so you’ll have to pay and extra £22 a month.

It’s not hard to see why the Ioniq 5 was our Car of the Year back in 2021. That incredible design somehow looks futuristic and retro with its sharp surfacing and matrix lights front and rear. It’s bigger than you think as well, occupying a space between a traditional family hatchback and a mid-sized SUV.

Inside there’s loads of space thanks to a flat floor and a long wheelbase. Adults will have no qualms about spending time in the roomy back seats and the 527-litre boot should be enough for most.

This model uses the smaller 58kWh battery, but don’t worry because there’s a usable 238 miles of range. The ability to support 350kW charging means a 10-80 per cent top up can take as little as 18 minutes. With a rear-mounted 170bhp electric motor, this Ioniq 5 will go from 0-62mph in a respectable 8.5 seconds as well. The initial torque is punchy, and the Ioniq 5 is impressive in the bends too, with not a lot of body roll, quick steering and plenty of grip.

What we really like about the Ioniq 5 is the levels of equipment and how special it feels inside. There are twin 12.3-inch screens on the dash, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a powered bootlid, a wireless smartphone charging pad, dual-zone climate control and a leather steering wheel. It even comes with vehicle-to-load capacity to charge appliances from the battery.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

