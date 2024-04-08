Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Hyundai Kona Electric for a remarkable £260 a month

Auto Express Car of the Year

Big battery and optional Comfort Pack

£260 a month with £3,124 initial payment

You’re not meant to say which child is your favourite, however, while the new Hyundai Kona is our reigning Car of the Year, the Kona Electric specifically is the golden child of the range in our eyes. We were blown away by the mature and well-rounded EV, which is currently being offered on a remarkable deal from Central Vehicle Leasing.

The Shropshire-based company is offering the Hyundai Kona Electric with the Long Range battery and optional Comfort Pack – the exact spec we’ve been recommending – for just £260 a month on a three-year personal lease. Better still, this model is already in stock, so can be delivered in three to four weeks.

This deal requires an initial payment of £3,124, and comes with the standard annual allowance of 5,000 miles per year, though both figures can be adjusted. For instance, increasing the mileage limit to 8,000 a year adds an extra £23 to the monthly payments.

The futuristic styling of the new Kona Electric’s is matched by a smart and airy cabin that features plenty of technology, including a sharp 12.3-inch central touchscreen with Hyundai’s latest infotainment system. Although you don’t have to rely on the touchscreen as in other EVs, the Kona Electric has banks of physical buttons and controls to make life simple.

Thanks to the 65.4kWh Long Range battery in this particular Kona Electric, the compact electric SUV offers a range of up to 319 miles, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes 41 minutes.

Advance trim already comes loaded with kit including 17-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch instrument display to match the touchscreen, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, parking sensors, a reversing camera, smart cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

But to sweeten this deal further, the Comfort Pack has been fitted at no extra charge, so you also get heated seats all around, a heated steering wheel, privacy glass and a wireless charging pad.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

