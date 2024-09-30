Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Hyundai Kona Electric for £188 per month is simply phenomenal

2023 Auto Express Car of the Year

Long Range battery and hi-tech cabin

£188 per month with £2,560 initial payment

The Hyundai Kona Electric is simply one of the best electric cars money can buy. But right now you don’t have to spend that much to get your hands on this excellent EV, because it’s available for just £188 per month through our sister site Carwow.

That phenomenal price is for a two-year lease on the Hyundai Kona Electric with the ‘Long Range’ battery pack, and comes from Embrace Leasing via Carwow. The deal requires an initial payment of £2,560, which we think is reasonable, followed by monthly payments of £188.

The agreement includes an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should be enough for those with a short commute. But if you need to increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year, it only brings the monthly payments up to £206. Similarly, if you want a longer lease, extending the agreement to three years brings the start price up to £229 per month.

As we mentioned, this particular Kona Electric is equipped with a 65.4kWh Long Range battery, which allows the compact electric SUV to cover up to 319 miles on one charge. During our own testing we’ve been impressed by how efficient the car can be, and the standard-fit heat pump will help warm the cabin during colder months, to preserve as much of the driving range as possible.

The single e-motor that drives the front wheels produces 215bhp and 255Nm of torque. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s enough for 0-62mph in less than eight seconds, and makes the car feel pretty brisk when you put your foot down. Plus refinement is excellent, and the Kona Electric offers proper one-pedal driving, which some owners find great for getting around town.

Advance may be the entry-level specification, but it comes loaded with kit, including a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch instrument display, keyless entry, parking sensors front and rear, a reversing camera, smart cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

