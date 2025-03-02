Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March

By:Paul Adam
2 Mar 2025
Jaecoo 7 - full front
  • Strong styling
  • Good passenger space
  • £242.81 a month

A family SUV is the default choice nowadays for anyone needing a little extra space, comfort and practicality in their busy lives. With this trend showing no sign of waning, there seems to be a new model popping up on the market almost every week.

Say hello to the Jaecoo 7. Yes, it’s another family SUV, but this Chinese entrant is aiming to make a strong impression among UK buyers. With its Range Rover-inspired styling and minimalist cabin, it certainly looks the part, while our Deal of the Day ensures you’re getting great value for money.

This three-year personal leasing offer is available through Carparison via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and requires an initial payment of £3,212.52, followed by monthly instalments of £242.81. As is often the case with such agreements, there is an annual mileage limit, which in this instance is 5,000 miles per year, although you can contact the broker to tailor the deal as you wish.

We think that the Jaecoo 7 is a promising start for the Chinese brand, and will certainly turn a few heads with its mix of strong design, decent passenger space and impressive levels of standard kit. This particular model comes in Deluxe specification and includes 19-inch alloys, a powered tailgate, a full-length panoramic sunroof, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 13.2-inch portrait-style infotainment display. 

A 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine provides a reasonable 145bhp, and enables the front-wheel-drive Jaecoo 7 to hit 62mph from a standstill in 10.3 seconds. You should see average fuel economy of around 37mpg, while insurance premiums won't be too expensive because this entry model sits in group 21.

The Jaecoo 7 has achieved a five-star rating from industry safety expert, Euro NCAP, while the manufacturer rounds off a very attractive package by offering a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 deals hub page

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

