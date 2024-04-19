Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger is a charming little SUV for £232 a month

The all-new Avenger establishes Jeep is a force to be reckoned with in the affordable SUV sector – making it our Car Deal of the Day for 19 April

by: Ellis Hyde
19 Apr 2024
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering
  • Handsome looks
  • Solid petrol engine
  • £232 a month with £2,456 initial payment

The chunky little Jeep Avenger arrived first as an EV, which we like a lot, but the petrol version is well worth a look too – especially with striking finance deals like this one we found on our parent site Carwow

This two-year lease deal, or personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, requires an initial deposit of £2,396, followed by monthly payments of £232. The mileage limit for this deal is 5,000 miles per year.

This particular deal is for the limited-edition Avenger Altitude+ model that comes with plenty of equipment as standard. Included are 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, an uprated sound system, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a hands-free tailgate and blind-spot monitoring.

It’s packing a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet that delivers lots of torque and is a solid performer overall. The bassy exhaust note it produces also suits the Avenger’s character nicely and we like the short throw on the six-speed manual gearbox, too.

Of course, the Avenger is one of those cars that can be sold on looks alone. It stands out from the small SUV crowd thanks to its stocky stance, square jaw, traditional seven-slot grille and lots of cladding to give it the purposeful look you’d want from a Jeep.

Inside are some fun easter eggs dotted around the car depicting Jeep’s off-roading heritage. There’s a crisp central touchscreen and driver’s display, and build quality is rock solid. There’s not a whole lot of room for passengers in the rear, but the 380-litre boot is bigger than your average supermini’s, or even what some family hatchbacks offer.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the petrol Jeep Avenger Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

