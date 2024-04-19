Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger is a chunky electric SUV for £253 a month

The Jeep Avenger has style and character, plus a decent electric range. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 January

By:James Batchelor
10 Jan 2025
Jeep Avenger Summit – front full width
  • Chunky good looks
  • 248-mile EV range
  • £252.98 a month

While it may be more suited to tackling London’s fashionable King’s Road rather than the Rubicon Trail, there is something very endearing about Jeep’s first electric car, the Avenger. That charm needn’t cost the earth, either, as our Deal of the Day goes to show. 

Available from VIPGateway.co.uk Jeep Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, the compact electric SUV can be yours for £252.98 a month after an initial payment of £3,334.81. The deal is for two years and limited to 5,000 miles a year, which should prove ideal if you plan to use it as an urban runabout. You can tweak this to a more flexible 8,000 for a mere £13.35 extra a month.

Don’t think you’re getting shortchanged when it comes to specification, as this deal is for the top-drawer Summit model. That means a pair of 10.25-inch displays, heated front seats, a hands-free powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a wireless smartphone changing pad. A set of 18-inch alloys is also thrown in, along with a comprehensive safety pack. 

Powering the Avenger is a 154bhp electric motor which sends its juice to the front wheels. While it’s no rough and tough 4x4, it does have Mud, Sand and Snow driving modes, as well as a hill descent system.

A 54kWh battery pack allows a claimed range of 248 miles, and our tests have shown 200 miles are easily achievable. A maximum charging rate of 100kW means a 20-80 per cent top-up takes 24 minutes.

The Avenger scores big in the styling department thanks to its chunky and distinctive design, while the interior is typical of Jeep – characterful and robust. The infotainment system is a breeze to use, and the cabin boasts plenty of handy cubbies. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing deals from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger deals hub page… 

Jeep Avenger for £252.98 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
