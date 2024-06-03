Car Deal of the Day: petrol Jeep Avenger is all yours for £209 a month

Funky design

Frugal and flexible 1.2-litre petrol engine

Spacious boot, although can be a touch tight in the second row

We’ve found Jeep’s popular Avenger SUV online for as little as £209 per month over a 48-month on a personal contract hire deal, with an initial £1,844 first month payment. You’ve probably already seen and read lots about Jeep’s hyped-up small SUV, and while we like the electric model, it’s this brand-new petrol version that’s both more affordable and arguably more desirable for many buyers out there.

The deal from LeaseLoco.com includes a relatively low 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, and while the 1.2-litre petrol is efficient with a claimed mpg rating of 51.4mpg, it’s not the most powerful car in the world with just 100bhp on tap. But the flipside is the strong Altitude+ trim line, which includes lots of goodies like 18-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, high-end JBL audio system and a powered tailgate.

The Avenger is a compact car, sitting on the road with a footprint more akin to a supermini than a small family car. Yet upright packaging and a clever layout, however, which means that there’s actually a good amount of space inside the cabin and boot.

If we’re being picky, the Avenger’s narrow track does impact the possibility of sitting three abreast in the second row, and likewise, legroom is only average back there. But as a small urban runaround it still holds great appeal.

Yet the Jeep Avenger’s biggest trick largely surrounds its funky design and image. Jeep has done a brilliant job of taking its chunky American design and softening it for European tastes. As one of the few Jeeps designed specifically for Europe, and the first not to be sold in its home market, there’s almost zero compromise when it comes to driving one of these every day – not something you could have said about a Jeep 25 years ago.

