Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: petrol Jeep Avenger is all yours for £209 a month

Jeep’s smallest SUV can be bought for a bargain price when optioned with the small petrol engine

by: Jordan Katsianis
3 Jun 2024
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - side action
  • Funky design
  • Frugal and flexible 1.2-litre petrol engine
  • Spacious boot, although can be a touch tight in the second row

We’ve found Jeep’s popular Avenger SUV online for as little as £209 per month over a 48-month on a personal contract hire deal, with an initial £1,844 first month payment. You’ve probably already seen and read lots about Jeep’s hyped-up small SUV, and while we like the electric model, it’s this brand-new petrol version that’s both more affordable and arguably more desirable for many buyers out there. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal from LeaseLoco.com includes a relatively low 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, and while the 1.2-litre petrol is efficient with a claimed mpg rating of 51.4mpg, it’s not the most powerful car in the world with just 100bhp on tap. But the flipside is the strong Altitude+ trim line, which includes lots of goodies like 18-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, high-end JBL audio system and a powered tailgate. 

The Avenger is a compact car, sitting on the road with a footprint more akin to a supermini than a small family car. Yet upright packaging and a clever layout, however, which means that there’s actually a good amount of space inside the cabin and boot. 

If we’re being picky, the Avenger’s narrow track does impact the possibility of sitting three abreast in the second row, and likewise, legroom is only average back there. But as a small urban runaround it still holds great appeal. 

Yet the Jeep Avenger’s biggest trick largely surrounds its funky design and image. Jeep has done a brilliant job of taking its chunky American design and softening it for European tastes. As one of the few Jeeps designed specifically for Europe, and the first not to be sold in its home market, there’s almost zero compromise when it comes to driving one of these every day – not something you could have said about a Jeep 25 years ago. 

Check out the petrol Jeep Avenger Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May
30 May 2024
Jeep Avenger Summit long-term test: a good all-round electric SUV
Auto Express editor-at-large John McIlroy standing on the Jeep Avenger&#039;s door sill while holding an inflatable duck
Long-term tests

Jeep Avenger Summit long-term test: a good all-round electric SUV

Third report: love a duck! Electric Avenger still fits the bill for John
30 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and extra £££ off new Renault Clio... if you trade in a Ford Fiesta
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio E-Tech - Renault Clio front action
News

Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and extra £££ off new Renault Clio... if you trade in a Ford Fiesta

If your old Fiesta is ready for retirement, then our Deal of the Day for 29 May could secure its replacement
29 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric for a ridiculously cheap £178 per month!
Vauxhall Corsa
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric for a ridiculously cheap £178 per month!

Vauxhall’s humble all-electric supermini for a super low price is our Deal of the Day for 28 May
28 May 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face
Ford Kuga - front action
Road tests

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face

The revamped Ford Kuga is still an appealing choice for families, but it’s not quite a class-leader
31 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May
30 May 2024
New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 2024 review: an efficient but imperfect supermini
Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid - front tracking
Road tests

New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid 2024 review: an efficient but imperfect supermini

The Corsa finally has the option of hybrid power, but it’s still bland compared with rivals
31 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content